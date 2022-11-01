Feminine Wellness Brand Kushae Expands Into Personal Care Appliances with Launch of Grooming Tool





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kushae , the first and only physician-founded suite of all-natural feminine care products, today announced the launch of the Kushae Razor Kit . This new product — a 3-in-1 tool providing hair removal, trimming, and skin exfoliation — is the beauty company’s first personal care appliance.

The Kushae Razor Kit joins the beauty brand’s existing line of OB/GYN-formulated feminine care and hygiene products — a collection that includes cleansers, moisturizers and treatments to support women’s health and wellness.

Sold exclusively on Kushae.com, the Kushae Razor Kit is a dermatologist-approved electric grooming device that serves as one part razor, one part trimmer, and one part exfoliating cleansing brush. This cordless tool features a rechargeable battery and waterproof design that can be used wet or dry.

The flexible shaving head connects to the following interchangeable parts:

Razor: For shaving the body, face and bikini area, the Kushae electric razor significantly reduces the occurrence of cuts, nicks, bumps and ingrown hairs when compared to traditional disposable razors.

Trimmer: The trimming tool is gentle enough for eyebrow trimming and also works well for bikini-area grooming needs.

Exfoliating Brush: This soft cleansing brush provides all-over exfoliation for face and body, helping to avoid the presence of ingrown hairs following shaving.



“Kushae came to be because women needed higher quality, healthier and more eco-friendly products to care for their most intimate areas. Our new razor kit is an extension of that need,” said Kimba Williams, CEO of Kushae. “Kushae’s gentle feminine wellness products have increasingly become a solution for women seeking relief following body hair removal. We thought, why not go right to the source of these common skin issues and eliminate them from the get-go? With the Kushae Razor Kit, women can now shave, trim and exfoliate with the ease of one device, all with less worry of ingrown hairs, bumps, nicks and cuts. An added bonus is its sustainable and easy-to-clean design, eliminating the waste of single-use razors.”

To celebrate the launch of the Kushae Razor Kit, Williams and her Kushae co-founder, Dr. Barbara McLaren, announced the following holiday events and deals:

Kushae Holiday Pop-Up : The razor kit will be showcased on November 5 during an event with Kushae’s global brand ambassador, actress and singer LeToya Luckett. Attendees can join for free in-person in Houston or tune in on Instagram Live.

The razor kit will be showcased on November 5 during an event with Kushae’s global brand ambassador, actress and singer LeToya Luckett. Attendees can join for free in-person in Houston or tune in on Instagram Live. Holiday Collections: Kushae has released two new product bundles for the holiday gifting season, the Trim the Tree Box and Winter Wonderland Box , both priced at $120 and valued at $165.

Kushae has released two new product bundles for the holiday gifting season, the and , both priced at $120 and valued at $165. Black Friday Preview: To kick off the holiday shopping season, Kushae will offer a “buy two, get one free” deal from November 17-20 exclusively on Kushae.com.



All Kushae products, including the new Kushae Razor Kit, can be found at Kushae.com. Select products are available nationwide on Amazon and at Wegmans stores.

About Kushae

Kushae is the first and only physician-founded suite of all-natural feminine care products. A Black-owned and women-led business, Kushae was founded by natural wellness entrepreneur Kimba Williams and OB/GYN Dr. Barbara McLaren to dismantle the stigmas and barriers women face in speaking about and advocating for their feminine health and wellness. The company specializes in pH-balanced, non-toxic personal care products made entirely from clean, plant-based, trustworthy ingredients that won’t compromise women’s health. In early 2022, Kushae announced it had successfully raised $1.25 million in seed funding, placing the brand’s founders among the first 100 Black women to surpass the $1MM milestone. The full Kushae collection can be found at Kushae.com, including select products available on Amazon , at Wegmans stores nationwide, and in select Whole Foods Market stores and other natural grocers.

