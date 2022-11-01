PMCF Advises Enviroplas on Its Merger With Aurora Plastics, a Portfolio Company of Nautic Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Enviroplas, LLC ("Enviroplas" or the "Company") on its merger with Aurora Plastics, LLC ("Aurora Plastics"), a portfolio company of Nautic Partners.

Aurora Plastics is a leading manufacturer of polymer compounds, and Enviroplas is an engineering compounding business with more than 30 years of growth history. Sharing a commitment to being their customers' first choice, Aurora Plastics and Enviroplas can now offer customers a broader product portfolio backed by industry-leading customer service.

"Enviroplas brings an exciting platform expansion in a near-product adjacency with meaningful synergies," says Darrell Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Plastics. "We completed extensive research of the market and growth opportunities prior to initiating this merger," explains Hughes. "Jim and his leadership team have dramatically accelerated the company's growth by leveraging their deep industry knowledge, operating rigor, and results focus."

Enviroplas was founded by Jim Stratman in 1992 and operates out of two sites in Evansville, Indiana. Stratman will remain a substantial shareholder and continue to lead the growth as president of Enviroplas, the engineered polymers business of Aurora Plastics, reporting to Hughes. Enviroplas' leadership team and employee base will continue in their current roles.

"There are tremendous cultural similarities between Aurora Plastics and Enviroplas. Most important of these is the focus on customer intimacy and partnership, enabling the continued growth of Aurora's engineered compounds and vinyl specialties businesses. Aurora is a great company and was an outstanding choice to build on Enviroplas' legacy of providing top-tier innovation, strong customer service, and leading product quality. Partnering with Aurora allows an immediate scaled platform for our products, with growth accelerators in process, people, and technology. These are exciting times," says Stratman.

Stratman, the sole owner of Enviroplas, selected PMCF's Plastics & Packaging Group, led by John Hart, to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor/investment banker in the merger transaction. Stratman commented, "We've known John and PMCF for many years and they have been a long-term advisor to Enviroplas. John is clearly an expert in the plastics industry and in helping business owners like me navigate a major transaction like this one. I am very pleased with the transaction outcome and PMCF's guidance throughout the process. I would highly recommend PMCF to other plastics companies considering a transaction."

John Hart, Managing Director and leader of PMCF's Plastics & Packaging Group, also commented on the transaction: "We were proud to represent Enviroplas in this merger transaction, and I have enjoyed seeing the company grow over many years. Jim and his team have built a special company that is truly unique in their industry. I think they found a great partner in Aurora, and I look forward to watching the combined companies benefit from the merger."

About PMCF

PMCF is a client-centric middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to privately held shareholders as well as public and private equity-owned companies worldwide. The firm combines expansive industry and transactional expertise with highly engaged, senior-level bankers to create tailored solutions for clients. PMCF has been serving the plastics and packaging industries for over 20 years and has a long track record of successful transactions involving specialty, niche players in these industries. For more information about PMCF, please visit www.pmcf.com.

About Enviroplas

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Enviroplas is a leading, privately owned U.S. supplier of high-quality customized specialty engineering resin compounds, color-matching services, and related materials technology solutions for the electrical, automotive, medical, building and construction, consumer goods, business equipment, and transportation industries. The company's commitment to customer service, financial discipline, and foresight for nearly 30 years has made it a reliably steady resource for specialty compounds in the often-volatile plastics industry. For more information, visit www.enviroplas.com.

About Aurora Plastics

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, Aurora Plastics is known for providing high-quality polymers, industry-leading service, and customized solutions. The company offers a broad range of products, all delivered with special attention to consistency and reliability and designed to meet specific customer needs through a collective exchange. In addition to its Streetsboro production facility, the company has manufacturing capabilities throughout the U.S. and Canada: North Carolina, Quebec, Massachusetts, and Texas. For more information, visit www.auroraplastics.com.

