Exchangelodge Expands Technology Partnership with GCM Grosvenor

PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchangelodge, a financial technology company that automates private markets data workflows, today announced an expansion of its strategic technology partnership with GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider.



Exchangelodge is a Pittsburgh-based financial technology company focused on improving private markets data quality and streamlining data connectivity. Exchangelodge continues to transform how the private markets industry integrates and manages data. The Exchangelodge platform enables market leaders and innovators like GCM Grosvenor to bring their expertise and best practices to additional industry problems, like processing client Partners’ Capital Account Statements (“PCAPs”) and Notices. Exchangelodge packages the processes and validations in place of leaders and makes them available to the marketplace in a simple out-of-the-box solution.

“We deeply value our continued relationship with GCM Grosvenor. For many years, we’ve collaborated to develop and implement technology best practices for the private markets,” said Ian Rubenstein, CEO of Exchangelodge. “We’re proud of the process efficiency results experienced by the GCM Grosvenor team and we’re excited to continue helping other firms achieve these milestones.”

“Partnering with Exchangelodge is consistent with our objectives to automate our business processes and leverage innovative third-party solutions to achieve increased efficiency and scalability,” said Eric Levin, Chief Technology Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “Over the course of our long-standing relationship with Exchangelodge, our teams have collaborated to achieve process improvements and we look forward to unlocking additional efficiencies through this expanded partnership.”

ABOUT EXCHANGELODGE

Exchangelodge is a financial technology company focused on improving private markets data quality and streamlining data connectivity. Developed for the private markets industry, Exchangelodge automates inefficient, error-prone manual data processes, and supplies actionable information ready for decision-making. The software powers data workflows by integrating existing systems and cleansing all data for accuracy and completeness with its sophisticated business rules engine. By implementing Exchangelodge’s configurable platform, clients improve data conviction and execute on their business goals with scale and precision. Leading General Partners, Limited Partners and service providers are adopting Exchangelodge technology to use their private markets data with confidence. With Exchangelodge, trusted private markets data is possible. Learn more at exchangelodge.com.

ABOUT GCM GROSVENOR

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $71 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of over 510 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

