Art Tourism Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 43 Bn in 2022 and the Sales Are Forecast to Reach Market Valuation of US$ 52.42 Bn by Year 2032 End at a Robust 2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), Art Tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 43 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 2% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 52.42 Bn by 2032.



The economic growth of the nation, area, or town where these artistic or cultural activities are typically held is boosted by art and cultural tourism. In addition to providing outstanding artists with a platform to display their abilities, art tourism draws valuable commerce to the location where it is promoted. A city's identity cannot exist without art. Aside from generating income for the state or region, art tourism also strengthens the local economy, promotes non-art enterprises, and creates employment opportunities. The opportunity to participate in activities relating to art is also given to local artists. Additionally, art tourism promotes hotels.

The frequent visits of tourists to the hotels in the town where the events are taking place pushes hoteliers to infuse their establishment with a local flavor. To accommodate a growing number of tourists, hotel owners also enable local artists to display their talent in their establishments. Many times, art-related events are organized to raise money for a worthwhile cause. The funds raised from visitors in exchange for entry tickets are either donated to non-profit organizations as financial support for their selfless work or utilized to educate underprivileged children.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2975



Also the regional as well as national governments are taking extreme efforts to increase the popularity of Art tourism amongst travelers. While United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is also taking sincere efforts to empower the art tourism market by launching new initiatives to attract more and more tourists. They are also offering packaged deals including various artistic activities to uplift the sector. The Art tourism market is expected to grow at an admirable rate in the coming time.

“Increase in the number of concerts and art events with more people gaining interest in Art will prove to be beneficial for the Art Tourism. “Says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of nearly ~ 70%.

Based on packages, Art tourism travelers will continue to opt packaged and group tour deals over the normal travel deals.

In terms of booking channel, online booking segment is estimated to account for the relatively highest value share in the Art market as this mode of booking is very convenient.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The tourism market was the one that had been hit very hard due to the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. While it was also the sector which rose at an appreciable pace as the people were bored and tired of their monotonous schedule. However, art was something that people enjoyed during the quarantine. Whether it be music, painting, or cooking, people had started looking at creative part of life and experimenting new things which laid a foundation for the Art tourism Market. Most of the travellers have now generated interest in different forms of art which proving to be of great advantage to the Art Tourism Sector.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2975

Who is winning?

Leading players in the Art Tourism Market are Trafalgar, The Ultimate Travel Company, Art of Travel, Art Tours Ltd., Imago Artis Travel, Paint Away Tours, Martin Randall travel among others.

Art Tourism Market by Category

By Art Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Concerts & Performances

Events & Exhibitions

Art Galleries & Museums

Film festivals

By Booking Channel, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking



By Tourist Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveller



By Age Group, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

56-65 Years

66-75 Years

By Region, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/art-tourism-sector-outlook

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Tourism Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Bn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Art Travelers (Bn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of Art Travelers Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Global Tourism Industry Analysis

3.1. Tourism Industry Overview

3.1.1. Travel & Tourism Industry Contribution To Global GDP

3.1.1.1. Business Spending v/s Leisure Spending

Read More TOC….

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism

Medical Tourism Market Sales: The size of the medical tourism industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.5% between 2022 and 2032. FMI predicts that the market will be worth US$ 75 Billion by 2032.

Hong Kong Outbound Tourism Market Size: Honk Kong outbound tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 483.0 Mn in 2022. Sales in the Honk Kong outbound tourism market are expected to increase at a robust 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

France Outbound Tourism Market Forecast: The France outbound tourism market is estimated at ~US$ 33.9 Mn in 2022 and it is projected to reach ~US$ 51.6 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of ~4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Australia Casino Tourism Market Growth: The Australia Casino Tourism Market is estimated to reach US$ 15,366 Mn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 6.8% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 27,779 Mn by 2032.

Tourism Security Market Trends: Tourism security is of utmost concern globally and the past few years have witnessed the mushrooming of several companies offering enhanced security options for wannabe tourists.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com