Qgiv and Virtuous Partner to Create a Personalized Donor Experience

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has partnered with Virtuous CRM to release a new integration that enriches donor information with giving behaviors. With this integration, fundraising professionals can automatically leverage the power of predictive technology to better engage, retain, and thank donors based on their unique giving history and preferences.

Nonprofit fundraisers that utilize the integration will have a complete view of their donors’ preferences, giving history, wealth data, demographic information, and more to help them make data-backed predictions on when it’s best to connect with their donors and make an appeal.

“Disparate systems and siloed data afflict the nonprofit industry, leaving fundraisers with minimal insight into the behaviors and trends that are unique to their donors,” said Todd Baylis, president of Qgiv. “By seamlessly integrating our technologies, we’re bringing fundraisers into the future of visual data and predictive donor experiences to create deeper and more meaningful connections.”

Qgiv’s donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, peer to peer, and auction tools offer flexibility for events and campaigns that require unique settings beyond what a donor management system can traditionally offer. Out-of-the-box integration settings available in Qgiv make it easy to quickly connect and automatically sync the philanthropic actions captured within Qgiv into the Virtuous CRM. Custom mappings are also available for fundraisers who want to transfer specific data points to preselected fields within Virtuous.

“We have worked closely with Qgiv to develop an integration that gives fundraisers an unparalleled view into their supporters,” said Gabe Cooper, Virtuous founder & CEO. “This partnership brings the data within Virtuous and Qgiv together so fundraisers can make strategic decisions based on a rich history of data that paints a complete view of the donor.”

The Virtuous integration is now available to Qgiv clients using Virtuous as their CRM. To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com to request a demo.

About Virtuous

Much more than a nonprofit CRM, Virtuous is the only responsive fundraising platform designed to help nonprofit teams build better donor relationships and increase impact with confidence. Virtuous helps unify fundraising, marketing, and donor development activities, ridding teams of redundant back-office tasks, and surfacing the insights and signals needed to deliver dynamic donor experiences at scale. Learn more at virtuous.org.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

