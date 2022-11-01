MEDITECH Selects Health Gorilla to Power Canadian Interoperability Network

Mountain View, California, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has been selected by MEDITECH as the technology platform for Traverse Exchange Canada — a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that will enable the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada.

Powered by Health Gorilla’s Health Interoperability Platform, Traverse Exchange Canada will ensure that comprehensive clinical information is accessible through MEDITECH’s EHR and other clinical data systems, providing clinicians with a more holistic view of their patients.

“Health Gorilla is proud to collaborate with MEDITECH on this groundbreaking initiative to exchange health information among providers throughout Canada,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “Enabling EMRs to tap into the broader ecosystem is our strategic priority, and aligns with our goal of becoming one of the first Qualified Health Information Networks in the United States.”

“Addressing the whole patient requires the seamless exchange of data across vendors,” said Helen Waters, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MEDITECH. “Our collaboration with Health Gorilla enables us to leverage a robust health information exchange platform, resulting in better, more coordinated care for patients.”

MEDITECH customers in Ontario will be the first jurisdiction eligible to access Traverse Exchange Canada, with other jurisdictions to follow. Once fully deployed, clinicians will have automatic access to patient information – eliminating the need to contact each patient’s previous care providers and request medical records individually. Patient information will come from a variety of sources, not just hospitals, and give providers the option to integrate this data into their local EHR.

Health Gorilla’s Health Interoperability Platform ensures that healthcare organizations, including providers, labs, digital health vendors, and payers can seamlessly share, aggregate, and analyze longitudinal patient data. The platform includes a robust Record Locator Service, which efficiently discovers and matches medical records from multiple source systems, and a Master Patient Index, which ensures that providers can access complete information on the right patient. Health Gorilla’s Data Processing Engine normalizes and de-duplicates patient data, surfacing actionable, high quality clinical data for care teams.

