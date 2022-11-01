Intraoral Scanners Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.77 Billion by 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intraoral scanners market was estimated at $834.63 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $834.63 Million Market Size in 2030 $4.77 Billion CAGR 15.9% No. of Pages in Report 191 Segments Covered Brand, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in the geriatric population Rise in dental disorders which has heightened the demand for intraoral scanners in the developed and developing economies Opportunities Several advancements and innovations brought to scanners Restraints High cost of the device and dearth of skilled professionals

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to fewer visits of people to dental clinics to cater to the guidelines imposed by the government to retain the spread of the virus.

This, in turn, gave way to declined demand for intraoral scanners that are normally used by orthodontists to take 3D images of the mouth, which had a sheer negative impact on the market. Nevertheless, the market happened to recover slowly and steadily as soon as the global situation started getting back on track.

The global intraoral scanners market is analyzed across brand, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on brand, the cadent iTero segment held more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The I Series segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.8% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The dental clinics segment, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global intraoral scanners market across Europe generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2030. LAMEA, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global intraoral scanners market report include Align Technology, Inc., Condor Technologies NV, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., 3Shape A/S, Envista Holdings Corporation, and Midmark Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

