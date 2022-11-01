Leading Chief Executives from Africa to join representatives from governments, UN and development agencies at Climate Action Now: A Critical Priority for Business Leaders

New York, U.S.A., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Climate Action Now: A Critical Priority for Business Leaders

WHEN: 9 November 2022

WHERE: 6.30pm - 8.00pm (EET), Osiris Meeting Room, Blue Zone, COP27

REGISTRATION: Media are welcome and can register to attend on this link.

At COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, the UN Global Compact will convene prominent business leaders from the Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC), United Nations officials, members of Governments, and representatives of development agencies to discuss African business leaders' perspectives on climate change, their commitments, and their call to action for the global community.

During the event CEOs from the Africa Business Leaders Coalition will present their Climate Statement outlining credible corporate commitments and actions anchored in the goals of the Paris Agreement, the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact Ten Principles.

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General, Executive Director & CEO of the UN Global Compact; Patrick Dupoux, Head of BCG Africa, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group; Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO, Naspers South Africa and Mark Eddo, International Broadcaster & Development Consultant, will speak during the event.

CEOs joining the event include Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom; Yasmine Khamis, Chair, Oriental Weavers; Tarek ElGamal, Chairman, Redcon Constructions; Helmy Abouleish, CEO, Sekem Group; Yaseen Abdel-Ghaffar, MD, Solarize Egypt; Amir Barsoum, CEO & Co-Founder, Vezeeta; Seddiq Hassani, GMD, Bamburi Cement; Tom Gitogo, GMD, Britam Holdings; Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi, MD, Bank of Africa; Olukayode Pitan, MD and CEO, Bank of Industry; Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman, Jumia; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers South Africa; Jane Karuku, CEO and MD, East African Breweries and Mahjoub Langar, CEO, Poulina.

ABLC is a CEO-led initiative emanating from the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy 2021–2023 with the aim of creating a better partnership with the UN to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063 through the Ten Principles of the Global Compact. The companies that make up ABLC constitute a genuine pan-African voice with clear potential to galvanize resources and action. They represent over one million total combined employees, $200B+ total combined revenue and cover 93% of the continent.

Notes to Editors

About the Africa Business Leaders Coalition

The Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC) is a CEO-led initiative emanating from the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy 2021-2023 committed to advancing sustainable growth, prosperity, and development in Africa by bringing measurable impact to its most pressing issues. The ABLC works closely with the UN Global Compact Hub in Abuja and 10 African Local Networks operating across Africa.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

Media Contact

Alex Gee

gee@unglobalcompact.org