GetCannaFacts launches to facilitate cannabis education and foster responsible decision-making

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetCannaFacts launched today to empower consumers, health care practitioners, researchers and the cannabis industry with factual information to make well-informed decisions about cannabis consumption. GetCannaFacts comes as prohibitionist groups continue to spread false and misleading information about cannabis, relying on evidence that has not yet received consensus from the scientific community. The site debunks these myths with facts so that consumers can make educated choices.

“As cannabis continues to enter the mainstream of our daily lives, the absence of a cannabis industrywide public awareness and education campaign around research for responsible use was more glaring than ever,” said Peter Marcus, VP of Communications for Terrapin, a Colorado-based cannabis company that assisted with organizing the project. “GetCannaFacts’ primary goal is to provide an outlet that facilitates cannabis education and drives public discourse to foster responsible, fact-based decisions for all individuals.

“Unlike our opponents, the cannabis industry has always relied on scientific-based research,” Marcus continued. “GetCannaFacts offers an opportunity to easily share that research with the broader community.”

A repository of educational information and peer-reviewed cannabis-centric studies, GetCannaFacts is a helpful resource for those with questions about cannabis consumption. In addition to providing peer-reviewed research and educational facts, figures, statistics and data, the informative online resource also addresses the following important topics:

Epidemiology, public health and social impacts of cannabis use.



Effects of cannabis on adolescents.

Impacts of cannabis on mental health.

The wide-ranging impacts of the changing legal status of cannabis.

The correlation of cannabis with the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“With one in three Americans now living in a state where recreational marijuana is legal, cannabis education has taken on essential importance for patients, consumers and the general public,” said Kevin Gallagher, Executive Director of the Colorado Cannabis Manufacturers Association. “Aiming to combat the ridiculous amount of false, misleading or inflammatory information surrounding cannabis, this forward-thinking educational resource helps everyday people navigate the inherent complexities — not to mention the scare tactics and untruthful propaganda — surrounding the evolution of legal cannabis.”

For more information about GetCannaFacts’ effort to ensure evidence-based cannabis education is available to everyone, visit GetCannaFacts.com.

About GetCannaFacts

GetCannaFacts is a repository of peer-reviewed studies and educational information on cannabis. Launched in 2022, GetCannaFacts aims to facilitate cannabis education and drive public discourse to foster responsible, fact-based decisions for all individuals. Terrapin, a privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Boulder, assisted with organizing the project. The site’s goal is to pull back the curtain on false, misleading and inflammatory information by sharing evidence-based clinical and scientific research, informative articles, podcasts, infographics, video content, and other resources that cultivate cannabis consciousness. For more information, please visit GetCannaFacts.com.





