Neximatic, Inc. Collaborates With North American Partners in Anesthesia to Deliver an Automated Vital Sign Streaming AIMS Solution

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) has selected Neximatic Inc.'s Vital Sign Streaming Solution to automate charting, thereby reducing the documentation burden on the organization's clinicians and contributing to NAPA's mission of exceptional patient care. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with more than 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based locations across 21 states.

Electronic health record (EHR) systems have helped clinical operations achieve a high level of patient care by streamlining information from patients' clinical and treatments history. However, manually charting vital signs on EHRs is a time-consuming process, requiring each measurement to be separately typed in, distracting clinicians from the dynamics in operating rooms. The benefits of automated charting are compelling. Enabling this feature uniformly across operations—from small surgery centers to large hospital systems—is complex because of various IT infrastructures and requirements. Neximatic's solution provides flexibility to support NAPA's charting automation roll out in diverse healthcare facilities.

"At NAPA, quality, safety, and patient experience are our primary concerns. We are continuously looking for tools to free our clinical teams from cumbersome expectations so they can remain focused on their patients," said Paul A. Murphy, NAPA Director Clinical Applications. "We have been pleased by Neximatic's solution. It has proven to be seamlessly and effectively deployed, even in challenging IT environments with systems outside of our direct management. This has allowed us to bring automated charting to any of our operations, and our clinical teams are already seeing results in process improvement."

"Our work with NAPA demonstrates the intelligence and foreword-thinking nature of our architecture," said Jack Li, VP of Technology. "Our highly scalable platform can meet the growing demands of NAPA and clinicians regardless of location or facility." Neximatic Inc.'s Vital Sign Streaming Solution runs on a hospital's existing IT infrastructure without requiring additional technology investment. It makes deployment of automated charting fast, simple, and cost-effective.

About NAPA

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Neximatic, Inc.

Neximatic, Inc. is a technology provider for electronic health record (EHR) providers, enabling new features in EHRs. Its vital sign streaming solution has enabled automatic charting in AIMS and tele-health applications. For more information, please visit www.neximatic.com or email to info@neximatic.com.

