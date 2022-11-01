Mojio and Mechanic Advisor Unite Platforms to Arm Auto Repair Shops with Real-Time Telematics Data & Automated Marketing for Fleet Customers

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at AAPEX 2022, the largest, most influential trade-only event for the global automotive aftermarket industry, Mojio and Mechanic Advisor unveiled the industry’s first auto repair shop solution that utilizes real-time telematics data from connected fleets to power remote vehicle diagnostics and automated retention marketing tools.

The new service, called Steermatics, will be fully integrated within Steer, Mechanic Advisor’s next-generation CRM for auto repair shops. Participating repair shops will be able to purchase 4G LTE connected OBD-II devices that are easily installed in their fleet customers’ vehicles, enabling the collection of rich telematics data. Shop technicians are able to remotely monitor the fleet’s vehicles via a helpful user interface that links the data with Steer’s automated marketing and customer communication tools.

When a vehicle is in need of service – whether for regular maintenance or for an unexpected repair – both the fleet customer and the service technician will receive automated alerts and information about the issue, including the recommended course of action, and online scheduling to simplify the appointment booking process. Plus, shops can send quotes and invoice a customer directly for easy, clear communication.

“Together, Mechanic Advisor and Mojio are implementing telematics technologies to change the way a vehicle is serviced, providing greater transparency and safety to the auto repair process,” said Mechanic Advisor CEO, Parker Swift. “Partnering with the proven team at Mojio ensures that we can efficiently offer Steermatics to repair shops and their technicians, empowering them with actionable fleet maintenance insights that are integrated with our growing suite of automated marketing tools.

Business owners that connect their fleet vehicles to Steermatics via a participating repair shop will also have the opportunity to subscribe to the Force by Mojio fleet management service. Key features include live GPS location tracking with helpful safety, security and maintenance alerts; a detailed trip history with safety scores for drivers; and vehicle health monitoring with maintenance management, diagnostic alerts, recall information and Mojio’s patented TireCheck tool to identify tires that are in need of replacement.

“Steermatics evolves the way that repair shops connect with their customers by reducing the friction too commonly associated with maintaining fleets,” said Mojio CEO, Kenny Hawk. “Remote access to real-time vehicle health insights from our platform enables a more transparent and proactive service relationship, clearing the path to long-term customer retention. We look forward to scaling Steermatics alongside the brilliant team at Mechanic Advisor.”

As part of the collaboration, Mojio has enhanced its diagnostic capabilities to meet the expectations of modern automotive technicians. Vehicle-related data and insights made available to auto repair shops via Steermatics includes:

VIN to identify the vehicle and associate with the customer account

OEM PIDs for accurate odometer, fuel level and oil life percentage, plus TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) data to proactively identify tire damage

Odometer values to trigger proactive service reminders based on manufacturer or technician recommended service milestones

Freeze frame data and diagnostics trouble codes (DTCs) to identify real-time problems and remotely diagnose emerging issues

Complete Fuel Trims (Long and Short Term) and O2 sensor data to help troubleshoot inconsistent vehicle performance issues

Predictive maintenance alerts to warn of imminent 12v battery failure and the need for air filter replacement

Steermatics has been designed with privacy in mind. Only data related to vehicle health and maintenance is shared with participating auto repair shops. All behavioral and location-based data, such as GPS location, are excluded and will never be shared with Mechanic Advisor or the participating auto repair shops.

Mechanic Advisor and Mojio are showcasing Steermatics at AAPEX 2022 with a live vehicle demonstration inside of the Joe’s Garage exhibition area, located on Level 1 at Service Counter 1 and Bay 5.

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About Mechanic Advisor

Founded in 2003, Mechanic Advisor has three core products: Steer, a full-service CRM marketing platform, telematics, and a directory for repair shops nationwide. Steer helps repair shops acquire new customers and drives existing customers back to the shop to perform regular maintenance and necessary services. Mechanic Advisor and Steer provide tools and services that are designed to build and improve the relationship between the car owner and their repair shop by building loyalty, trust, and communication.

