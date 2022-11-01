Wickaninnish Inn Launches “A Journey to Nature’s Edge” Podcast

TOFINO, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wickaninnish Inn today launched “A Journey to Nature’s Edge” — a podcast that shares the history of the McDiarmid family, the founders of the Wickaninnish Inn, and their friends’ rugged west coast adventures.







“A Journey to Nature’s Edge” podcast gives a glimpse of the days when Tofino was a remote fishing and logging village, long before it became the vibrant tourist destination it is today. In 1955, Lynn and Dr. Howard McDiarmid, the parents of Charles McDiarmid, Managing Director of the Wickaninnish Inn, arrived in Tofino as the town’s new nurse and doctor. Listeners of the podcast will hear stories of how the McDiarmid family came to live in Tofino and how their many adventures lead to fulfilling the family dream to open an Inn on North Chesterman Beach in Tofino, BC, Canada.

“While we have been creating magical memories for many guests since opening in 1996, the dream of the Wickaninnish Inn began long before that,” said Charles McDiarmid, Managing Director of the Wickaninnish Inn. “Our new podcast gives guests, west coasters, and listeners around the world a captivating view of the Inn’s essence and history.”

“A Journey to Nature’s Edge” launches at the beginning of Tofino’s Winter Storm Watching Season, an increasingly popular time of year for visitors, first promoted by Wickaninnish Inn. Subsequently, storm watching has contributed to a year-round economy for the region. Designed specifically to be the ultimate west coast winter destination, Wickaninnish Inn was first conceived because of the McDiarmid family’s love of storm watching from their family cabin on Chesterman Beach.

Hosted by Cameron Dennison of local Tofino broadcaster, Tuff City Radio The “Journey to Nature’s Edge” Podcast begins with three episodes:

Episode 1: The Road to Tofino

Episode 2: Settling in Tofino

Episode 3: Driving to Port Alberni with Dad

Future episodes will be made available regularly and will include topics such as “An Ocean Adventure with a Friend in the Fog,” “The History of Secret Viewpoints,” and “On the Political Campaign Trail with Dr. McDiarmid.”

Tune in through Wickaninnish Inn’s website: www.wickinn.com/podcast or however you get your podcasts.

About Wickaninnish Inn

Perched on the western edge of Vancouver Island, Wickaninnish Inn is an iconic year-round destination. Combining elegant accommodation and refined dining in spectacular natural surroundings, Wickaninnish Inn is a haven on Vancouver Island’s wild and rugged coastline. A Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, Wickaninnish Inn is owned and managed by the McDiarmid family of Tofino and is exclusively located on beautiful Chesterman Beach.

Each oceanfront guestroom is designed to Relais & Chateaux standards, welcoming guests with a beach or ocean viewscape, gas fireplace, soaker tub with view, local art and an individual balcony. The Pointe Restaurant boasts 240-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, and an innovative culinary program which supports local suppliers and sustainable harvesting practices. The award-winning Ancient Cedars Spa provides an exceptional menu of services to promote wellness and relaxation. For more information, please visit www.wickinn.com .

Instagram: @wickinnbc Twitter: @wickinnbc Facebook: Wickaninnish Inn

#WickInn #RelaisChateaux #wickstories #explorebc

Photos and Videos can be found www.wickinn.com/media

For editorial and/or photographic information please contact:

Shawna Gardham at 604.928.5013 or shawna@wickinn.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb713b78-5748-4d32-a9ba-98bbf25988e5