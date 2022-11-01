Kirk Rich Dial Co. Reveals New Dial Refinishing Lab is Now Fully Operational

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading name in the dial industry, Kirk Rich Dial Co. has revealed that its new Dial Refinishing Lab is now fully operational, following the announcement of its formal partnership with My Jewelry Repair. With the support of My Jewelry Repair's facility design expertise, this Lab has been upgraded to the premier standards of the renowned Watch Repair Service Center. These improvements to the new Dial Refinishing Lab will uphold the mission of elevating the craft of dial refinishing and continue the company's history of providing the best restorations in the industry.

Since 1926, Kirk Rich Dial Co. has been servicing the dial refinishing trade for customers in the United States. The company has been the leading name in dial restoration services and is respected globally due to its exquisite handcrafted designs and highest of standards. This attention to detail of watch manufacturing is parallel to prestigious watch brands such as Rolex, Omega, Richemont Group, and more.

Dial refinishing is a rare art form that only the elite can perform, and Kirk Rich Dial Co. wants to be able to provide only the best for the best. Clients can continue to be assured that their watch dial will be handled by the company's skillful dial refinishers in a premier environment.

This facility was specifically designed for dial refinishing with equipment such as top-of-the-line workbenches, state-of-the-art refinishing tools, an extensive collection of dies, and lighting technology to provide the most optimal conditions to work with. Possibly the best example of the specialization in this lab is the incorporation of equipment up to a century in age, to authentically replicate vintage finishes such as the popular sunray dial pattern.

Today, Kirk Rich Dial Co. customers can visit the company's website and create an order with My Jewelry Repair to receive authorized dial restoration services in the fully operational Dial Refinishing Lab.

