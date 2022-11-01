BairesDev Acknowledged for Major Industry Awards for its Agile Environment Management and DevOps Expertise

Mountain View, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a global tech solutions company trusted by Fortune 500 clients, continues to be acknowledged for its expertise, speed and smart processes. The firm has been named a finalist for three distinguished industry awards as 2022 draws to a close: at the North American Software Testing Awards BairesDev is up for the “Best Agile Project” Award, and is in the running for the “Best Use of DevOps Technology” at both the European and North American 2022 DevOps Industry Awards. Winners for these awards will be announced this November.

“It is an honor to be recognized globally for the passion, skill, and dedication of our software engineers,” said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The hard work and exceptional talent of every team member made these projects so successful, and I am immensely proud of what was accomplished.”

BairesDev took its place amongst award finalists IBM and QA Consultants for the “Best Agile Project'' Award at the North American Software Testing Awards for a project in collaboration with Questis, a financial empowerment company that helps enterprises provide life-changing personal solutions.

“Our mission is to make financial empowerment accessible to everyone,” said John Tabb, Co-founder and CEO of Questis. “Through this successful collaboration with BairesDev, we were able to improve our user experience by evolving the Questis platform into a more intuitive, reliable, and appealing technology.”

More specifically, BairesDev’s teams maximized the utility of the Questis platform, deploying four distinct technologies, developing several new features and debugging the user interface and administrative dashboard.

In addition, BairesDev was declared a finalist for the “Best Use of DevOps Technology” Award at the European 2022 DevOps Industry Awards, as well as for the first-ever North American DevOps Award. The tech solutions company will go up against other tech giants such as BT, Accenture, EY and IBM Corporation.

For the project that landed BairesDev amongst award finalists for outstanding DevOps technology, BairesDev’s team of carefully selected software engineers overcame a series of adaptation and functionality challenges involving six distinct technologies. The team used DevOps to ensure software-hardware integration, high-end performance and sustained system availability. The BairesDev team of engineers was highly praised for their rapid response times, commitment, and effectiveness – consistent with the company’s dedication to hire experienced and accredited software engineers from all over the world.

About the North American Software Testing Awards

The North American Software Testing Awards is an annual awards ceremony that honors companies, teams, and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality engineering market. The awards consist of fifteen distinct categories, and this year’s finalists include industry giants such as Deloitte, IBM, Citizens Bank, and United Airlines.

About the DevOps Industry Awards

The DevOps Industry Awards is an independent program that recognizes and rewards various accomplishments of the DevOps community. The program is open to business, teams, and individuals from all over Europe that are eligible for multiple entries across fifteen different categories. The awards are a leading event in the DevOps industry and provide recipients and participants with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and talents while improving their company’s visibility as part of the best of the best in the DevOps and quality engineering community.

About BairesDev®

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals in 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.