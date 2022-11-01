Narcolepsy Drugs Market to Hit Revenue Worth over US$6.5 Bn Through 2026 End

London, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant rise in need for effective therapeutics for narcolepsy is primarily expected to drive the growth of narcolepsy drugs market. Moreover, the consistent rise in awareness levels about the narcolepsy diagnosis, and treatment will further contribute toward the growth of narcolepsy drugs market. A new Fairfield Market Research report projects an excellent growth prospect for narcolepsy drugs market during 2021 – 2026. Global narcolepsy drugs market size is expected to see healthy expansion at around 11.2% CAGR over the period of forecast. Up from the revenue of US$3.8 Bn attained in 2021, the market valuation is likely to reach over US$6.5 Bn by 2026 end. Growing role of healthcare providers, governments, patient advocacy groups, and public welfare association groups will continue to be pivotal in strengthening narcolepsy drugs market, says the report. Rapidly building awareness around the symptoms and early diagnosis of narcolepsy is likely to accelerate the growth of narcolepsy drugs market. Moreover, extensive research around narcolepsy, several other sleep disorders, and all the associated environmental and genetic factors will further boost drug supply in long term.

Key Research Insights

Global narcolepsy drugs market size will expand at more than 11% CAGR, exhibiting around 1.7x expansion between 2021 and 2026

Sodium oxybate remains dominant with nearly 52% market share

Type 1 narcolepsy (with cataplexy) continues to account for a market value share of more than 68% in 2021





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The selective serotonin Sodium Oxybate remains the most sought-after prescription drug, whereas Nuvigil, and Provigil are due for patent expiry. The report however anticipates the stimulants to lose their market value share in the near future. Xyrem that has been considered as the gold standard (recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (ASSM)) is a popular FDA-approved drug against the most commong symptoms like cataplexy with associated excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). Xyrem is expected to enjoy noteworthy commercial success, which will further be favoured by the supportive reimbursement coverage for Xyrem under both the Medicaid, and Medicare.

Key Report Highlights

New drug approvals provide strong tailwinds to narcolepsy drugs market

Prevalence of type 2 narcolepsy is increasing rapidly despite continued dominance of type 1 narcolepsy

Due to the lack of FDA-approved drugs, treatment against paediatric narcolepsy co area of continues to be an area of concern in long run





Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis that has been presented in the narcolepsy drugs market report reveals that North America, and Europe will continue to be at the forefront in terms of sales. While North America is expected to reap the benefit from the highest narcolepsy prevalence, the market here will continue to largely benefit from the key supporting factors, i.e., greater healthcare spending, strong presence of globally leading players, and favourable reimbursement policy structure. A robust clinical pipeline further keeps the narcolepsy drugs market here, afloat. A sizeably large population continues to live with at least one sleep-related condition, which is projected to keep the scope of growth higher for North American market. Europe also will remain a key market according to the report in light of the H1N1 influenza pandemic that had caused an upsurge in prevalence of sleep disorders. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will also develop a strong potential market for narcolepsy drugs, led by India, China, and Japan.

Key Players

Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GrayMark Healtcare Inc., Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, BIOPROJET, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Shionogi Inc., Mylan N.V., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2021 US$3.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$6.5 Bn CAGR 11.2% Key Players Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GrayMark Healtcare Inc., Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, BIOPROJET, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Shionogi Inc., Mylan N.V., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire

Market Segmentation

Therapeutics

Psychostimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Sodium Oxybate

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Others





Narcolepsy Type

Cataplexy

Without Cataplexy

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Harmony Biosciences

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Shionogi Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Therapeutics-wise Analysis

Narcolepsy Type-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

