Global Flow Cytometry Market to Hit Sales Value of $12.98 Billion By 2028 | Spectral Analysis, Image Capture, and Artificial Intelligence Proving Effective in Market Expansion

Westford,USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow cytometry is primarily used to measure the characteristics of cells. This technology is used in various fields, such as medical research and diagnostics, biotechnology, and forensics. The demand for flow cytometry has been growing in recent years, due to the many benefits it offers. Flow cytometry market can be used to measure a variety of cell characteristics, including size, shape, and surface proteins. This information can be used to diagnose diseases, identify cell types, and study the effects of treatments. Flow cytometry is also very efficient, as it can analyze large numbers of cells in a short amount of time.

From the last few years, flow cytometry market has been witnessing tremendous growth in the demand from cancer research division to study the effects of new treatments, screen for potential cancer markers, and understand the biology of tumor progression. In the clinic, flow cytometry is used to diagnose and monitor blood disorders, assess the health of transplanted organs, and guide decisions about treatment options. The increasing demand for this technology is driven by the need for more precise and detailed information about cells and their proteins. Moreover, the technology has become more sophisticated and less expensive. As a result, more research laboratories and hospitals are using flow cytometry to study diseases and to develop new diagnostic tools and treatments.

The growing demand for flow cytometry market reflects the tremendous value of this technique in both research and clinical settings. Flow cytometry is a versatile tool that can provide insights into cell biology that would otherwise be unavailable.

SkyQuest’s Analysis Says Flow Cytometry has Strong Potential in Drug Discovery and Clinical Study

Flow cytometry is a powerful tool for analyzing the properties of cells and particles in suspension. It has a wide range of applications, from cancer research to blood cell counting. The global flow cytometry market was valued at $7.05 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.10% to reach $12.98 billion by 2028, according to SkyQuest. The flow cytometry market is benefiting from a number of trends, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the growing use of flow cytometry in drug discovery and development. In addition, technological advances are enabling the use of flow cytometry in new applications such as cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

With its ability to provide rapid and accurate analysis of large numbers of cells, flow cytometry is well-suited to meet the needs of the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Today, flow cytometers are used in all stages of drug development, from target identification through to clinical trials. Drug developers are increasingly turning to flow cytometry to speed up drug discovery and development timelines.

Our analysis shows that the flow cytometry market has strong potential for future growth. Market drivers include the ever-increasing demand for faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment of disease, as well as the continued advances in technology that are expanding the range of applications for flow cytometry.

Spectral Analysis, Image Capture, and Artificial Intelligence Paving the Way in Flow Cytometry Market

Flow cytometry is a powerful tool for studying the behavior and properties of cells. Its ability to measure multiple parameters simultaneously makes it an attractive option for many research applications. In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward the use of spectral analysis, image capture, and artificial intelligence in flow cytometry.

Spectral analysis is a powerful tool for analyzing complex data sets in the global flow cytometry market. It can be used to identify patterns and trends that would be difficult to discern using other methods. Image capture allows researchers to obtain high-quality images of cells for further analysis. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to automate data analysis and improve the accuracy of results.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in flow cytometry is growing rapidly, driven by advances in machine learning and the availability of powerful computing resources. SkyQuest's analysis shows that the number of papers published on AI in flow cytometry market has increased nearly 10-fold over the past five years. The majority of these papers have been published in the last two years, indicating that interest in this area is growing rapidly.

There are several reasons for the growing interest in AI for flow cytometry. First, machine learning algorithms have become much more powerful in recent years, due to advances in both hardware and software. Second, flow cytometry data sets are generally large and complex, making them ideal candidates for machine learning techniques. Finally, many flow cytometry applications are well suited to automated analysis, making AI a natural fit for this technology.

SkyQuest's analysis of the global flow cytometry market shows that the majority of papers on AI in flow cytometry focus on applications in cell classification and identification. Other common applications include cell tracking, rare event detection, and biomarker discovery. The most popular machine learning algorithms used in flow cytometry are support vector machines, decision trees, and random forests.

Flow cytometers are expensive instruments, and the use of AI can help to make them more affordable by automate data analysis and increasing throughput. In addition, AI can help to improve the accuracy of data analysis by reducing human error. As interest in this area continues to grow, we expect to see more commercial products incorporating AI

The growing adoption of these advanced technologies in the flow cytometry market is driven by the need for more precise and accurate data. Spectral analysis, image capture, and artificial intelligence are providing researchers with new ways to obtain detailed information about cells and their behavior. These technologies are expected to continue to play a vital role in the advancement of flow cytometry research in the years to come.

