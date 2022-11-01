Carbon Monoxide – The Silent Killer

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s annual Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week begins today as CO remains a leading cause of unintentional poisoning across the province. Approximately 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario occur in homes and most, if not all, are preventable. As a leading source of unintentional poisonings, CO incidents continue to contribute to substantial demands on health care services as well as annual financial impacts of approximately $2.6 billion1.

As Carbon Monoxide Week rolls out safety experts at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) are speaking out about preventive measures to help prevent CO incidents in the home.

“While CO presents serious hazards, residents can essentially eliminate any potential harm by having fuel-burning appliances installed properly and inspected annually by a TSSA-registered contractor and by installing working CO alarms,” says Sam Sadeghi, Director, Fuels Safety, TSSA.

Take Action. Think Safe.

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor

- To find a TSSA-registered contractor near you use the Find A Registered Contractor Tool at cosafety.ca.

Install certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test them and replace in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

TSSA continues to partner with local fire and emergency services and other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

