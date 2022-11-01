SERAMOUNT REVEALS THE 2022 INCLUSION INDEX

Washington, DC, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount, part of EAB, unveiled its sixth annual Inclusion Index today. The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps. Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

This year, 175 organizations applied to participate in the Seramount Inclusion Index. Seventeen organizations are recognized for superior achievement as Pinnacle Inclusion Index companies, which is defined as receiving an 80 percent or higher score. Thirty-six of those listed on the 2022 Inclusion Index received a 70 percent or higher score, qualifying as Leading Inclusion Index companies, and 54 of those listed achieved at least 60 percent of the available points to qualify for the overall index. Completed applications were collected online from December 2021 through March 2022. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

“We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DEI efforts effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps” says Katie Oertli Mooney, Managing Director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. “We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces where all talent is valued and set up for their own success.”

Key findings from the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index are:

Recruitment, retention, and advancement: Eighty-eight percent of companies provide learning and development opportunities specifically for employee resource group (ERG) leaders (compared with 83 percent of the 2021 Index companies); fifty-four percent factor ERG leadership positions into succession planning (compared with 52 percent of the 2021 Index companies).

Inclusive corporate culture: Eighty-nine percent of companies provide anti-racism training (compared with 73 percent of the 2021 Index companies); ninety percent of companies set percentage goals for diverse representation (compared with 88 percent of the 2021 Index companies); sixty-seven percent of companies compensate for DEI results (compared with 57 percent of the 2021 Index companies); and 97 percent have formal supplier diversity programs (compared with 92 percent of the 2021 Index companies).

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.

Attachment