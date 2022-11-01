The BAM Companies Announces New Partnership with Firefly Children & Family Alliance

Indianapolis, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana – The BAM Companies is honored to announce a new partnership with Firefly Children & Family Alliance. This multi-year partnership between two Indianapolis-based companies will aid families across the entire state of Indiana in a multitude of ways, from child abuse prevention to adoption to domestic violence services.

"The need for organizations like Firefly Children and Family Alliance is so great. Our team had the opportunity to visit Firefly’s facilities and witness the work they are doing with families firsthand. The experience solidified the belief that The BAM Companies is well-positioned to offer both the human capital and physical resources to help support Firefly’s vision,” says Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO of The BAM Companies.

“We’re excited to welcome The BAM Companies as a corporate partner,” said President & CEO Tina Cloer. “Their generosity will go a long way in supporting and growing the programs. Our organization looks forward to getting started.”

Through a combination of event sponsorship, employee volunteerism, and funds to improve the Rachel Glick Courage Center and Children’s Shelter, this partnership will touch many different areas of Firefly over the coming years.

"It is a true privilege for The BAM Companies to partner with Firefly Children & Family Alliance. The Firefly team’s passion for bringing light to families within our community is inspiring and contagious,” says Adam Ehret, President & COO of The BAM Companies. “We are excited to humbly offer our time, talent, and treasure and look forward to the opportunity to advance Firefly’s mission in the communities in which we live and work."

“We look forward to the launch of such a meaningful partnership and are honored to serve alongside the folks at Firefly," comments The BAM Companies Chief of Staff, Emilee Meyers. For more information about this partnership, Firefly Children & Family Alliance, or The BAM Companies, please visit: www.thebamcompanies.com/firefly

Firefly Children & Family Alliance is the result of the merger of the Children’s Bureau and Families First. Firefly helps connect adults, children and youth, and families with the resources they need to live successfully. Its services focus on the prevention of child abuse and neglect, preserving families, youth placement, and recovery services. With services throughout Central Indiana, Firefly impacts and strengthens communities. To learn more about Firefly Children & Family Alliance, visit FireflyIN.org.

The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The BAM Companies consists of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction. This array of real estate services utilizes the knowledge and strengths of its employees and market expertise to achieve maximum benefit for community residents and investors. The BAM Companies currently has over $700 million in total assets under management.

