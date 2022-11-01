Methanol Market Size to Reach Nearly US$72.9 Bn by 2029 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

London, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanol continued to be a versatile feedstock across several application areas, including plastics, resins, paints and adhesives, plywood, perfumes, foams, explosives, and pharmaceuticals. Increasing perception about methanol as a potential fuel alternative is likely to drive global methanol market, suggests a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. With methanol gradually taking as a clean burning fuel over conventional gasoline across the key European, and North American nations, the report expects the market to exhibit a promising 4.7% CAGR during 2022 – 2029. Toward the end of forecast year, methanol market revenue is poised to reach over US$72.9 Bn. Methanol consumption will remain buoyant as it plays an indispensable role in industrial chemical production processes.

Key Research Insights

Global methanol market size was around US$44.4 Bn in 2021, likely to see 1.4x expansion through 2029

Coal remained the most sought-after feedstock with more than 65% share in methanol market in 2021

Methanol consumption continues to be maximum for energy & MTO applications, accounting for over 60% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on feedstock, maintaining access to cost-competitive feedstock alternatives remains crucial to methanol economies. While this helps in maintaining the market competitiveness, the report clearly states that coal will remain the most preferred feedstock choice among methanol producers that accounted for over 65% of the total methanol market value in 2021. Formaldehyde will remain the bestseller category in methanol market with over 20% share in market value. The market positioning of formaldehyde will further be upheld by its growing consideration as a preferred blended fuel candidate. Over 70% of formaldehyde is consumed in the production of melamine-, urea-, and phenol formaldehyde resins, reveals the report. On the other hand, the report indicates improving growth prospects of polyolefins as well. Furthermore, the report points to MTO & energy applications surging ahead with more than 60% market share. Proliferating adoption of methanol for energy applications like fuel blending, biodiesel, MTBE/TAME, and DME will significantly shape market growth.

Key Report Highlights

Rising consideration of methanol as a potentially safer, more efficient, and economically viable marine fuel alternative will uplift growth prospects of the market

Demand for formaldehyde will be on an uptrend with sustained consumption by the key application areas such as automotive, paints and adhesives, textile, plywood, plastics, pesticides, personal care, and construction

Insights into Regional Analysis

China’s global dominance in chemicals industry, and the unprecedented growth of chemical manufacturing plants across the nation will continue to collectively account for China’s sustained primacy in global methanol market. The report indicates China, with its exceptionally high mineral turpentine oil (MTO) output, will serve as the backbone of the Northeast Asia’s methanol market. The market growth here is majorly attributed to production of light-olefins, energy applications, and CTO/MTO units. On the other side, methanol market in the US will benefit from a host of automotive applications, and growing housing activity. Rapidly expanding biodiesel production is also likely to drive demand for methanol for fuel application in long term. Europe also remains an important market for methanol producers, as well as investors.

Key Players in Global Methanol Market

Besides the big six, i.e., Methanex Corporation, Proman AG, SABIC, Yankuang Group, Zagros Petrochemical Co., and OCI, the report covers some of the prominent company names under the competition analysis section. BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Sarawak Petchem Sdn. Bhd., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), US Methanol, Yankuang Group, Carribean Gas Chemical, Methanol Holdings Limited, Velro Energy Corp., and Natgasoline LLC constitute some of the profiled players.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2021 US$44.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$72.9 Bn CAGR 4.7% Key Players Methanex Corporation, Proman AG, SABIC, Yankuang Group, Zagros Petrochemical Co., OCI, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Sarawak Petchem Sdn. Bhd., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), US Methanol, Yankuang Group, Carribean Gas Chemical, Methanol Holdings Limited, Velro Energy Corp., Natgasoline LLC

Market Segmentation

Feedstock Coverage

Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass

Renewable Electricity

Application Coverage

Chemical Formaldehyde Acetic Acid Solvents Methyl Methacrylate Methylamines Misc. (Silicone, Chloromethane, etc.)

Energy & MTO Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) MTBE/TAME Biodiesel Dimethyl Ether (DME) Fuel Blending Marine Fuel



Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Methanex Corporation

Proman AG

SABIC

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

Zagros Petrochemical Company

OCI N.V.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Metafrax Chemicals PAO

Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Feedstock-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

