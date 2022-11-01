Application Server Market to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application server market generated $17 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $17 billion Market Size in 2031 $53.3 billion CAGR 12% No. of Pages in Report 192 Segments Covered Application Server, Deployment Model, End-Use Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in penetration of P2P networks and prominent use of application servers in smart devices. The massive use of application servers in mobile device systems and data distribution. Increase in spending on data center infrastructure and up gradations taking place in wireless networking technology. Opportunities Rapid breakthroughs in information technology and utilization of cloud-computing tools. Restrains High initial deployment costs and huge costs of maintenance.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 favourably impacted the growth of the global application server market, owing to the reduction in end-user spending on new servers and a rise in demand for application servers from myriad IT firms.

The surge in demand for contactless payments and the rise in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic proliferated the growth of the global market.

The rise in e-commerce activities and large-scale acceptance of connected devices during the COVID-19 period supplemented the global market expansion.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global application server market based on the application server, deployment model, end-use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the application server, the active application server segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global application server market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as web information server and component server segments.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud based segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for three-fourths of the global application server market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as the on-premises segment.

Based on the end-use vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global application server market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, and others segments.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global application server market share. The region is predicted to continue its global market dominance even in the coming years. On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global application server market report include Adobe Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global application server market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

