Attention innovators: Arthritis Society Canada funding solutions to arthritis

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthritis Society Canada is investing in entrepreneurs to help them change the lives of people living with arthritis.



For the second year in a row, Canada’s leading arthritis charity is challenging entrepreneurs to invent and tailor practical solutions that could transform the lives of the 1 in 5 Canadians living with this debilitating disease.

Four innovations will be selected by panel of Canadian experts at the Arthritis Ideator Awards™ in April 2023, and each will receive $50,000 to help them grow their venture.

“We need bold solutions to the challenges of arthritis, and we know bright minds can help create them. That’s something worth investing in,” says Trish Barbato, President and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada.

Matthew Rosato, founder and president of PROVA Innovations, was the recipient of one of four inaugural Arthritis Ideator Awards earlier this year. He is using the funding he received to further develop WithinStride®, a ‘smart’ in-sole that aids in gait rehabilitation for people with early- and mid-stage knee and hip osteoarthritis.

“This award has been a big deal for our team,” says Rosato. “Having Arthritis Society Canada as a long-term partner is fantastic. It really is a validation of our work and creates opportunities for our innovation to move forward.”

In addition to funding, Arthritis Ideator Award winners also receive expert advice from Arthritis Society Canada and the broader arthritis ecosystem, as well as from people living with arthritis who can support beta testing or provide feedback through focus groups or surveys.

Innovations might include, for example, assistive devices for aiding mobility or making the activities of daily living easier for people with arthritis, or technology that can help people better manage their disease.

Arthritis affects six million Canadians and is a leading cause of disability. Most people, however, underestimate its seriousness. Arthritis causes excruciating pain, restricts mobility and diminishes quality of life. And, it impacts people of all ages, including children. More than half of people living with the disease are under 65.

Submissions for the Arthritis Ideator Awards™ are being accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Learn more about the program and how to apply at arthritis.ca/arthritis-ideator-awards.

About the Arthritis Society

Arthritis Society Canada is a national health charity, fueled by donors and volunteers, with a mission to fight the fire of arthritis with the fire of research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada’s Standards Program. For more information, visit arthritis.ca.



For more information or to arrange interviews:

Judy Noordermeer

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

647-393-8764

jnoordermeer@arthritis.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/222e16b0-4f75-48e1-8aa7-872deaff6ac5