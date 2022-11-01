Richard Zahn Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Accepting Applications

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students living and attending school in the United States studying to become entrepreneurs can now apply to the Richard Zahn Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. The Scholarship is available for all University and college students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs. The scholarship is also available for high school students who will attend university to pursue a business course to become entrepreneurs. A total amount of $25,000 will be awarded to one lucky student to provide for their education and tuition fee. Eligible students are encouraged to participate in a short essay competition and the winner will be chosen based on the content written. The deadline for application is March 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on April 15, 2023.



The entrepreneurship journey is not the easiest to take, and neither is it very safe. There are many risks that aspiring entrepreneurs must consider. Becoming a successful entrepreneur involves being able to overcome many hurdles and challenges. The only suitable way to ease the journey is by having the right kind of skills and knowledge which is why aspiring entrepreneurs should strive to attend a university or college. Although many young and talented students would like to be entrepreneurs, not all of them can afford the funds needed to acquire the right education. Attending a university is the best suitable way for students to learn the necessary skills needed to become an entrepreneur. No one understands the importance of education more than Richard Zahn. He is one person who knows very well that education and success go hand in hand. For that reason, he decided to offer a scholarship to a more deserving student as a way of giving back to the community. He is positive that his scholarship will allow future entrepreneurs to fulfill their goals and be able to concentrate on their studies as well. The lucky student will be able to commit fully to their studies as they do not have to worry about tuition or education fees anymore. Mr. Zahn hopes that through his scholarship, he will not only nurture one lucky student to become a great entrepreneur in the future but also raise awareness of the many struggles that students studying on the road to becoming future entrepreneurs go through. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship and take this opportunity to earn money for their studies.

Richard Zahn is a former CEO of ZMG and a very successful Longwood developer. He has enjoyed a fruitful and successful professional career. He became part of the 24th Psyops Airborne after spending some quality time in the US military. While there, he was very keen and all he wanted was to learn new ways to serve the country in a better way. As a successful entrepreneur, businessman, and former CEO, Mr. Zahn understands how difficult the road to becoming an entrepreneur can be. He is giving back to a generation of future entrepreneurs by offering his scholarship. Interested students should head to Mr. Zahn's official scholarship page to apply.