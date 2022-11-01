Comprise recognized with honors from Inc. magazine and Business Intelligence Group for PR and marketing excellence

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise™ today announced it has been named to Inc.’s inaugural Power Partner Awards list and was also honored as Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year in the Business Intelligence 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

Comprise, a full-service agency that delivers compelling and comprehensive communications services, including public relations, digital marketing, website development, content creation and more, was one of 252 companies named to Inc. magazine’s Power Partner Awards list. The new recognition program establishes a seal of approval for the companies — from small- and medium-sized businesses to full-scale enterprises — that other organizations rely on to level up. Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to clients.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Comprise was also awarded Public Relations Agency of the Year in the 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards (as MAPRagency, the company’s former name), marking the second consecutive year for this honor. Launched in 2014, Business Intelligence Group’s Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards program rewards public relations and marketing agencies, departments and individuals whose work delivers exceptional performance and innovative approaches.

“We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as Agency of the Year and are also proud of our inclusion on Inc.’s Power Partners list. The honorees on the list were included based on direct recommendations and feedback from clients, which makes this a gratifying win for us on so many levels,” said Melissa Christensen, vice president of public relations at Comprise.

“These awards demonstrate the effectiveness of rebranding to better communicate that we provide our clients with significantly more than just PR services, and I am grateful that our team’s hard work is earning the recognition it deserves,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise president and CEO.

For more information about how Comprise empowers companies across industries to connect with audiences and achieve their communications goals, visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise

​​Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency .

###