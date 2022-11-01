Virtru Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses — from entrepreneurs to enterprises. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.



Winning companies received top marks when their customers were asked how likely they were to recommend the company’s product or service. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs and business leaders across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing company executives to focus on their core missions.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

“More than 7,000 customers across healthcare, education, financial services and government rely on Virtru’s data security solutions to protect sensitive and personally identifiable information,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “Our team is proud to be named an Inc. Power Partner based on feedback directly from our customers.”

Virtru’s portfolio of data protection products are easy to use and implement, and they are built on the Trusted Data Format (TDF) open standard. This award builds on other accolades Virtru has earned this year, including being named a Washington Post Top Workplace ; winning G2’s 2022 Best Software Award ; and being selected as the “Overall Encryption Solution of the Year'' in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards .

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 7,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy.