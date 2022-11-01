Dr. Samuel Bride: Scholarship for Future Doctors Helping Next Generation in Medicine

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students studying on the road to becoming medical doctors in the future can now apply for the Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors. The scholarship is open to all University and college students located in the United States studying to become medical doctors. Further, the scholarship is also available for high school students with a strong desire to attend a university and undertake a medical course. A prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the most deserving student studying en route to becoming a doctor. The requirement is a short and creative essay that should not exceed 1,000 words answering the question “A medical degree comes with great responsibility. How would you use your skills to help those in need and improve upon a problem in the world?” Along with the essay, students are required to provide their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, address, high school and graduation day, the university currently enrolled in, GPA, and personal Bio. All the responses should be emailed to apply@drsamuelbridescholarship.com



Dr. Samuel Bride has spent many years studying to become a medical doctor. He has first-hand experience with how the road to becoming a doctor can be. He is fully aware of the rising cost of education and how it is affecting many students. There are many students out there who would like to study and become successful doctors, but some are left out for lack of funds to pay for their education. Students are forced to work part-time to earn money for their education while others give up on their dreams to become doctors. Dr. Bride is offering his scholarship fund to ease the financial burden of the most deserving student. He hopes that the scholarship will not only help in nurturing the most deserving student to become successful leaders as a doctor but also raise awareness of the many issues that many students face on the road to becoming successful doctors. He further hopes that the scholarship will also open opportunities for more students to find the help they need.

Dr. Samuel Bride is a licensed and board-certified physician. He is also a husband, a father, and a tennis enthusiast. He earned his BA in the year 1995 from the College of William and Mary and then earned his medical degree in 2006 from Boson University. Today, he is a medical director of UMD Urgent Care located in Long Island City, New York. He is also very passionate about doing volunteer work. He has been doing volunteer work for over 10 years now. For him, volunteering is the most rewarding and the most glorifying experience. With many years of experience to look back, Dr. Bride would like to give back to the future generation of medical doctors by offering his scholarship fund. All qualified students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to earn money for their education and to ease their financial burden. To apply, visit Dr. Bride's official scholarship website for details and the procedure for applying.