La Peony Debuts “La Primera” Capsule Collection, Uplifting Women Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of November 1st, 2022, La Peony's La Primera Capsule Collection, the most anticipated women's fashion collection of the year featuring a versatile style with exquisitely luxurious fabrics and globally crafted accents, is now available for pre-order at lapeony.com . Co-founded by Melony Huber and DeAnne Combs, two ambitious women pioneering the fashion industry with passion, bring together international artisans to source practical, sustainable, and functional fabrics that accentuate self-confidence and embody effortless style at every stage of life.



Partnering with a Mexico-based consultant and family member, the duo connected their brand with Unión de Artesanos de Santo Tomás Jalieza, an Oaxacan artisan collective and fair-trade network of skilled Mexican textile craftswomen. The premiere La Peony line features beautifully handwoven, naturally dyed pieces showcasing traditional patterns that represent the rich history of Oaxaca while supporting its community of female artisans.

“We are thrilled to introduce our initial capsule collection, with curated designs made to enhance the unique beauty of every woman,” shares Huber. “La Peony is our opportunity to create a foundational wardrobe we love while intentionally building a community of women dedicated to uplifting the world’s female artisans - and each other!”

The La Primera Capsule Collection features buttery soft, sustainable Hemp Fleece and Hemp Stretch Denim in a spectrum of iconic colors: Cream, Fuschia, Olivine, Black, or medium wash Hemp Stretch Denim. Find timeless essentials that simplify day-to-night style, each featuring sustainable, cruelty-free materials and named for exemplary women in each of the founders’ lives, like:

The Caroline Stretch Hemp Fleece Jumpsuit ($459) - A polished, one-piece design elevated with gold zipper accents, tailored front double-pleats, and a flattering drawstring waist. Special interior lining provides a smooth silhouette, while handwoven Oaxacan fabric striping imbues an artistic touch to pants and sleeves. Hemp Stretch Denim edition ($529) features custom vintage fading that compliments the body's natural curves.

The Megan Hemp Fleece Top ($138) - Simplicity is the epitome of elegance. Complete an effortless seasonal ensemble with a signature structured La Peony neckline for a finished, runway-inspired look. A delicate cap sleeve evokes an air of Haute sophistication, perfectly balanced with a modern raw hem and partial zipper detailing that set a distinctively modern tone.

The Annie Hemp Fleece and Cruelty-Free Lambskin Hoodie Dress ($525) - A flawless synergy of relaxed modern loungewear, edgy streetwear, and feminine couture. The tie waist expresses subtle shaping, while a two-way gold zipper accent empowers a versatile fit, either as a standalone dress with an adjustable neckline or an outer layer statement jacket. Dreamy oversized hood and raw hems distinguish this piece with just a hint of edgy spice.



Ethically sourced fabrics are finished with sustainable dyes in the heart of Los Angeles. Browse the complete line at LaPeony.com and see how the brand gives back, donating a portion of its proceeds to the Oaxacan artisan collective. Follow @La_Peony_Clothing on Instagram for style inspiration, behind-the-scenes artisan features, and brand updates. La Peony - Look within and find your beautiful.

About La Peony (PEE-UH-NEE) Clothing:

Co-Founders Melony Huber and DeAnne Combs introduce a sustainably-sourced collection of timeless fashion pieces for women designed to “move with you through every stage of life.” Proudly working with Oaxaca-based female artisans, La Peony is a brand that uplifts the modern wardrobe and supports the lives of the skilled women who create the fabrics. Each piece nurtures the unique beauty in every woman while supporting a lifestyle of love for the planet. Ethically sourced in Oaxaca, Mexico and made with sustainable dyes in Los Angeles, browse the complete line at LaPeony.com . Follow @La_Peony_Clothing on Instagram for style inspiration, behind-the-scenes artisan features, and brand updates. La Peony - Founded by women, made by women, for every woman. “Look within and find your beautiful.”

