ScottMadden Releases Energy Industry Update: “Money, Money, Money”

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Money, Money, Money,” this interactive report examines the infrastructure investment needed to enable the clean energy transition and the way money is flowing through the system to pay for it.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

How regulators and utilities will need to monitor affordability as new infrastructure development, rising fuel prices, and the continued buildout of low-carbon-emitting resources affect electricity prices

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the work that lies ahead in organizing and deploying programs under the IRA

How to plan, develop, and recover investment in grid modernization programs today that can accommodate a distributed future

“The entire energy ecosystem is focusing on dollar signs. Inflation continues to rise, infrastructure investments are gaining traction, the buildout of low-carbon-emitting resources is growing, and grid modernization efforts will eventually work their way into customer rates. As an industry, we need to answer where the funding is coming from, how much is needed, and how it will be recovered or repaid,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

