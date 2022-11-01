Nextech Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Nextech won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award for Marketing Department of the Year.



Nextech, the market leader in providing a single, comprehensive specialty practice solution including Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) functionality, is recognized for delivering quantifiable business results for their prospects and clients.

“Our clients face challenges every day that impact every part of their business, so authentically conveying the value our products provide is essential,” said Chris Farrell, VP Marketing. “The ability for this team to quickly align, collaborate, innovate, and execute over the past year—and always through the lens of specialty practices and their patients—has been incredible. I’m proud to be part of such an inspirational group of marketing experts who truly care about the people we serve, both internally and externally to Nextech.”

The Nextech Marketing team is recognized for its data-driven marketing approach and brand engagement, which included a multi-faceted approach to increasing ARR pipeline growth for the company by 33 percent. Outbound marketing campaigns encompassed exhibiting at nearly 50 industry and trade show events, as well as a series of educational events designed to increase operational efficiencies for their clients, such as Nextech’s annual user conference and quarterly product release parties. Informative inbound marketing campaigns, which showcased Nextech’s thought leadership in regulatory topics and product innovation, increased brand awareness and drove new customers to the company website.

“In 2022, Nextech showed all of us how creativity and business acumen can serve the client's needs,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “In this post-pandemic age, teams need to remain agile and open to all paths to effectively communicate. Congratulations to them all.”

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more.

