Global Recovered Carbon Black Market Is Expected To Hit USD 502.29 Million, By 2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Recovered Carbon Black Market By Type (Primary Carbon Black And Inorganic Ash), By Grade (Commodity And Specialty), By Application (Tire Application, Non-Tire Rubber Application, Plastics Application, Coatings Application, Inks Application, And Others), By End-User (Transportation, Industrial, Printing And Packaging, Building & Construction, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Recovered Carbon Black Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 98.30 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 508.29 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Recovered Carbon Black? How big is the Recovered Carbon Black Industry?

Report Overview:

Recovered carbon black is created via pyrolysis's thermal catalytic decomposition process. Different materials, including oil and steel, are also produced during the pyrolysis process and used in industrial, automotive, and construction applications. Recycled tire rubber is used to create recovered carbon black, which is then utilized to create new tires and other rubber goods. Around 18 million tonnes of tire waste are produced annually around the world, according to EnviroCB, one of the top producers of recovered carbon black.

Global Recovered Carbon Black Market: Growth Dynamics

Utilizing and recycling used tires and recovered carbon black benefits the environment and the economy. Recovered carbon black is widely employed as a reinforcing agent in producing numerous rubber goods other than tires. Some of these goods are hoses, conveyor belts, gaskets, rubber sheets, seals, geomembranes, and rubber roofs. Additionally, it uses coatings, plastic masterbatches, inks, and other things.

The pyrolysis process produces recycled carbon black (rCB) from used tires and plastic trash. Due to its eco-friendliness and capacity to lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, recovered carbon black has greater benefits than virgin carbon black. rCB is utilized in various processes, including creating non-tier rubber goods and plastic compounds. It is devoid of wire and cloth and comprises 10 to 20 percent by weight of non-carbonaceous material. All of these aspects are projected to fuel the growth of the global recovered carbon black market during the forecast period.

Recovered Carbon Black Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent coronavirus outbreak harmed the market for recovered carbon black (rCB). The installation of antivirus measures has exacerbated the problem and restricted the expansion of various industrial sectors. The automotive, industrial, oil, gas, chemical, and aerospace industries have been impacted by the unexpected decline in operating efficiency and value chain disruptions caused by the abrupt closure of domestic and international borders. For example, the importance of COVID-19's impact on the automotive industry was stressed in an ACEA article. Automobile production and sales ceased abruptly, with automobile sales throughout Europe falling by 25%. As a result, the market experienced a significant financial blow.

Recovered Carbon Black Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type, grade, application, end-user, and region categories are used to categorize the global recovered carbon black market. Primary carbon black and inorganic ash are separated by type. Grades are divided into commodity and specialty categories. The market is split into the tire & non-tire rubber, plastics, inks, coatings, and others based on application. It is anticipated that the tire sector will account for the biggest market share during the projected period. The market is divided into transportation, industrial, printing & packaging, building & construction, and other categories depending on the end-user.

The global Recovered Carbon Black market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Primary Carbon Black

Inorganic Ash

By Grade

Commodity

Specialty

By Application

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Others

By End-User

Transportation

Industrial

Printing and Packaging

Building and Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Recovered Carbon Black market include -

Bolder Industries Corporate

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Wild Bear Carbon B.V.

Greetings Green Carbon

Tyrepress

Klean Industries

Radhe Group of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

DVA Renewable Energy JSC.

Pyrolyx AG

Enrestec Inc.

Delta-E

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Recovered Carbon Black market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 31.50% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Recovered Carbon Black market size was valued at around US$ 98.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 508.29 million by 2028.

The expansion of the global recovered carbon black market will be fueled by the expansion of the transportation and automotive industry. Additionally, strict government regulations due to the use of the product in various end-use industries and low as well as the fixed price of recovered carbon black (rCB) across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

By application, the tire category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global recovered carbon black market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global recovered carbon black market with a 38.0% share. Due to increased production and consumption of recovered carbon black in nations including the US, Canada, and Mexico, the area has become the major user of the material. During the forecast period, the issues associated with the disposal of end-of-life tires and the increased demand from the tire, rubber, and automotive industries in these nations for ecologically friendly goods are anticipated to drive the market for recovered carbon black. The region's manufacturing sector is rising due to the region's manufacturers increasingly adopting waste management programs for recycling and reusing waste goods.

After North America, Europe is the region that uses recovered carbon black the most. The European market demand is anticipated to be driven by the high demand from the tire sector. Throughout the projected period, market growth is anticipated to be boosted by recovering the automotive industries in Austria, France, Romania, and Russia.

With a share of 26.7 percent, Asia Pacific was the third-largest market for recovered carbon black after Europe and North America. Due to the absence of technological developments in manufacturing recovered carbon black, the penetration in the region is lower than in industrialized areas. The monetary framework promoting private investments in the manufacturing sector with favorable government policies is expected to result in significant industrial growth, leading to industry expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Tauber Oil and Bolder Industries combined to create BolderOil in January 2022. Due to this partnership, Tauber Oil will become BolderOil's exclusive customer and assist the growth of sustainable materials by having the highest supply and allocation of sustainable, tire-derived oil.

Bolder Industries announced in April 2022 that its Missouri facility had achieved ISCC PLUS certification for circular carbon black and pyrolysis oil. This certification will allow Bolder Industries to supply the industry with in-demand circular products that have been approved, giving customers mass balance options for renewable raw materials to meet their net-zero goals.

