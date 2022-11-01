enChoice Acquires Integritie Assets From Rosslyn Data Technologies

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enChoice, a leading provider of Business Automation solutions, today announced an asset purchase agreement with Rosslyn Data Technologies to acquire Rosslyn's Integritie business unit. Transferring to enChoice under this transaction will be Integritie's customer contracts, proprietary software assets, and selected key employees.

Integritie, based in the United Kingdom, provides managed services related to customers' business content repositories, supporting both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. With over 20 current enterprise customers located in the U.K., U.S., and Caribbean regions, Integritie has been a pioneer through its "Knowledge Capture" brand in offering IBM's FileNet® content management platform as a subscription service.

Integritie has supplemented its Knowledge Capture platform with an array of proprietary software tools and consulting services that extend into customers' core business operations - including an advanced case management platform that supports "content-triggered" workflows, a highly robust REST API framework that makes business applications more content aware, and a bulk migration tool that facilitates the rapid and cost-effective movement of new content onto the Knowledge Capture framework.

enChoice, a Platinum-level IBM® Business Partner, today provides a comprehensive array of managed services - from standard software support services to more complete administration and system monitoring services to turn-key cloud hosting - for more than 100 customers of IBM's FileNet, Content Manager, Content Manager on Demand, and Image Services platforms.

"Unstructured business content continues to explode as both a critical business asset and as a major compliance challenge," said Dave Parks, enChoice's CEO. "Helping customers manage this content more innovatively, cost-effectively, and securely is central to our business strategy, and I'm very pleased to now include Integritie's deep industry expertise and customer relationships as part of our own Managed Services business."

David Littler, General Manager of Integritie, stated, "I and the entire Integritie team have long been aware of enChoice's major presence in this space. We are very proud of what Integritie has achieved thus far, and we consider enChoice the ideal environment for expanding and more fully realizing our vision for cloud-based content management services."

"We anticipate immediate and compelling synergies from merging our Managed Services businesses," said Darrell Royal, President of enChoice's Enterprise Division. "In addition to assuming Integritie's customer base and technology assets, we believe our expanded array of subscription service offerings will be embraced by these customers and provide significant cross-sell opportunities. With the increased scale of our combined businesses and technology assets, we will also be able to accelerate several exciting new initiatives currently in the design or development phases."

About enChoice

Founded in 1993, enChoice, Inc. is an award-winning Digital Transformation solutions company. enChoice technologies and solutions enable content and process-based automation in the cloud, hybrid, or on-prem with comprehensive and ongoing support. Discover why over 1,000 leading companies have chosen enChoice as their trusted digital transformation partner. Visit www.enchoice.com.

About Integritie

Integritie, launched in 2011, has pioneered delivery of enterprise-class content management as a subscription-based managed service. Integritie's Knowledge Capture platform provides a secure content management system offering greater control, accessibility, and security of company documents and data.

About Rosslyn

Rosslyn (AIM: RDT) provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI. Visit www.rosslyn.ai

