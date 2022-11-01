COMsolve Selected As A Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Consultant By One of Canada’s Largest Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs)

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMsolve is pleased to announce that we have been selected by one of Canada’s largest Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) as a consultant to support Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) through assistance, planning, implementation, and testing services. Leveraging our years of consultation experience, we can provide professional services to support PSAPs’ NG9-1-1 application and system planning, design, procurement, and milestone implementation.



“I am delighted that through our clients' trust in our professional services, we are called on to assist with preparation to comply with NG9-1-1. Our proven expertise, resources, and consultancies continue to add value and ensure successful implementation," said Ofir Smadja, CEO and Founder.

COMsolve’s auditing of existing infrastructure and structured cabling capabilities, along with our handheld process for NG9-1-1 implementation, qualify us to support small to large PSAPs, and small to large telecommunication providers. Our expertise provides Canada-wide coverage for PSAPs and carriers to test NG9-1-1 infrastructure deployment and performance testing. We strive to set up options for PSAPs and technical authorities to aid with connecting to NG9-1-1.

About COMsolve Inc.

Founded in 2006, COMsolve is a Canadian leading-edge Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider. We provide deployment and professional services to carriers, data centers, service providers, municipalities, public safety networks and enterprises in Canada and the USA. We specialize in turnkey infrastructure deployment solutions such as macro site, small cell, in-building and structured cabling services. Our wealth of experience in regulatory affairs, design, installation, testing and maintaining infrastructure, enables our team to ensure the success of your business implementation. For more information, visit www.comsolveinc.com.

