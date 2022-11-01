Tamara Rorie Joins Benetech Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benetech, a global nonprofit focused on providing equitable opportunities for all learners, today on National Family Literacy Day, announced the appointment of Tamara Rorie to its Board of Directors. Tamara is the head of the Patron Engagement Section for the National Library Service (NLS) for the Blind and Print Disabled, a service unit of the Library of Congress. She has over two decades of legal and edtech experience with a deep understanding of consumer rights and discrimination. The Benetech board, a diverse and highly experienced group of professionals, leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, philanthropy, and law to advance the organization’s mission of driving equity in education.



“As a global social enterprise that leverages emerging technologies to reduce barriers to equitable education, we believe that no person should be excluded because learning materials are inaccessible to them,” said Ayan Kishore, CEO, Benetech. “It is imperative that we continue to include experts on our team whose experiences are aligned with the communities we serve. Tamara's expertise in advocacy and education services lends a valuable perspective that will help shape how Benetech empowers students with learning differences and disabilities around the world, to pursue education, gain employment, and realize their dreams.”

As the newest member of Benetech’s Board of Directors, Tamara will provide valuable strategic guidance to help Benetech deliver on its key impact goals. This includes expanding the footprint of the Bookshare platform for accessible materials, as well as the Bookshare Reader Suite of tools aimed at increasing equity in access to reading and learning, especially for those who do not have regular access to the internet, or time and resources to invest in supplemental assistive technology.

“As someone who reads over 400 books a year using alternative text and works with print disabled patrons on a daily basis, I value the role of technology in providing access to education and creating opportunities by sharing the power of information with everyone. Benetech’s focus on equity in education -- especially within communities that are historically underserved -- resonates with my values around inclusion,” said Rorie. “I look forward to working with Benetech to deliver on the promise of equitable education for all students regardless of their zip code or abilities.”

View all Benetech Board of Director member profiles at: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/board/

Background on Tamara Rorie

Over two decades of experience advocating for people with disabilities

Head of the Patron Engagement Section for the National Library Service (NLS) for the Blind and Print Disabled; develops and oversees patron programming, consults with NLS’s network of state libraries on patron issues.

Previously the Assistant Director in the Alternative Media Access Center, at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Prior to entering field of alternative text, was a practicing attorney focused on consumer rights and discrimination.

Juris Doctorate from Wake Forest University School of Law; BA in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Current member (past Chair) of the Braille Authority of North America.





About Benetech

Benetech believes that equitable access to education is a human right. Our technology and services break down systemic barriers and empower all learners regardless of ability. Around the world, we partner with local communities to expand inclusive and equitable education opportunities. To date we have delivered more than 20 million accessible books helping over 1.5 million students, jobseekers, and adults to read, learn, and pursue their dreams. Visit www.benetech.org.





