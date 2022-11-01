Garden Society to Enter the Garden State: California Wine Country Cannabis Brand to Manufacture and Sell Quality Cannabis Products in New Jersey

Cloverdale, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Society, a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis brand, today announced it has been awarded a conditional processing license in New Jersey. Garden Society is the first independent, women-owned California manufacturer to move into New Jersey, joining other leading California brands to bring high-quality cannabis products to this burgeoning East Coast market.

Garden Society’s mission is to offer quality products to those searching for new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of daily life and help normalize cannabis use, especially with women. To ensure the highest quality, Garden Society manufactures its award-winning products in-house, including cannabis edibles and sun-grown pre-rolls currently sold in hundreds of California dispensaries as well as all major delivery platforms, including Eaze .

“We look forward to entering New Jersey, where demand is strong and recreational sales have taken off like a rocket since beginning in April,” said Erin Gore, founder and CEO of Garden Society . “The state has done an incredible and notable job of prioritizing and supporting diverse business owners and accelerating the success of minority-owned cannabis businesses.”

MJBizDaily estimates 2022 sales to reach $775 million and exceed $2 billion within the next five years, poised to meet or exceed that goal and become one of the most robust cannabis markets on the East Coast.

“We cannot wait to offer our products to New Jersey consumers seeking efficacious top- shelf cannabis products that also taste good,” said Karli Warner, co-founder and CMO of Garden Society . “And while our products are loved by everybody, as a female-owned and led company, we especially understand the needs and interests of other women and are anxious to finally be able to meet the demand in the Garden State.”

In addition to producing their own products, Garden Society plans to partner with other value and quality-aligned California cannabis brands to manufacture and bring their products to New Jersey.

Erin Gore, founder of Garden Society, created the nano-technology behind Garden Society’s full-spectrum, fast-acting gummies first brought to the California market in November 2021. As a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Gore spent years in sales and manufacturing prior to founding the cannabis company, most recently for German CPG company Henkel. Her co-founder, Karli Warner, has depth of expertise in communications and marketing having come from the wine industry where she worked for major brands, including Constellation. There she emerged as a top-tier marketer, learning firsthand the importance of partnerships and cross-brand collaborations, which she applies to Garden Society’s business today.

About Garden Society

Women-owned, Garden Society is a craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California. Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality. Garden Society’s effect-based, full-spectrum edibles connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Gore, named one of the most powerful and innovative women in cannabis by Forbes, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, they are dedicated to creating a community of cannabis lovers who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. For more information, visit Garden Society, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.

