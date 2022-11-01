Kandou’s Dr. Amin Shokrollahi to Attend the European Trailblazers Summit 2022 Hosted by Bank of America

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions



What: Will present Kandou’s vision and product offerings in one-on-one or small group meetings throughout the Bank of America European Trailblazers Summit 2022

When: Tuesday, November 8, from 9:15 a.m. until 4:50 p.m.

Where: Bank of America Financial Centre, 2 King Edward Street, London EC1A 1HQ.

The Bank of America European Trailblazers Summit 2022

Bank of America’s European Trailblazers Summit 2022 includes keynotes detailing current and future technology investment trends.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi

Dr. Shokrollahi, one of Switzerland’s most inspiring entrepreneurs, is an internationally recognized expert on data transmission. His accomplishments include being Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV among other standards bodies and Chord™ Signaling, the transmission technology which started Kandou. He also is the recipient of several IEEE awards and medals.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

