Heather Wiltshire Rejoins N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. As Vice President Of Operations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. (NNJ), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Diego and surrounding cities, is pleased to announce that Heather Wiltshire, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has rejoined the company as vice president of management operations. In her new role, Wiltshire will provide day-to-day leadership for key operational initiatives throughout branch territory. As an executive-level leader, she will set branch business objectives, develop policies, and coordinate operations between the branch and home office departments.

Wiltshire brings more than 17 years of experience in the community management industry. She worked with two community management firms in the San Diego area before initially joining NNJ as a division director in 2013. Wiltshire then joined a San Diego community management firm as regional vice president. There, she developed strategic goals and objectives, supervised a team of 25 employees, and managed a master-planned community with more than 3,800 homes and multiple sub-divisions before rejoining NNJ as vice president of management operations.

“We are always extremely happy to welcome former team members back into our family,” said Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. president. “Heather is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the governance and legalities of community management. She will be an incredible resource for our community partners and team members.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

