Medical Tourism Market size is projected to reach USD 47.72 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical tourism market’s most prominent driver is the emergence of affordable healthcare choices, with increased quality services. Shifting patient preference towards minimally invasive and low-cost procedures and advancement in healthcare administration bolsters the market growth. Globally, the healthcare systems are offering incentives and comfortable stay with affordable plans to invite medical assistance seeking visitors.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-tourism-market/request-sample





Impact of COVID-19

Rising cases of coronavirus across the globe have compelled the governments to enforce lockdown and seize the import-export of medical supplies. The shortage of personal protective equipment has severely impacted the medical tourism market. China has a million outbound medical tourists and wellness tourists, followed by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan. South Korea annually attracts nearly 350,000 medical visitors, with one in three arriving from China. Iran also receives 350,000 medical tourists outside SE Asia, with 90% originating from local countries and the Gulf. Italy has a limited inbound number of medical tourists, which are about 600,000.

Medical travel consultants, start-ups, and small agencies have limited budgets and cash flow and are sensitive towards fluctuations caused due to the pandemic. Several medical travel events, especially the ones scheduled during the first six months of 2020, have been cancelled or postponed, further hampering the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 47.72 Billion by 2030 CAGR 30% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asian Heart Institute, Apollo Hospitals, Prince Court Medical Center, Gleneagles Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, SamitivejSukhumvit Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, Clemenceau Medical Centre, Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis Healthcare Ltd Key Market Drivers Rising demand for quality cardiovascular, plastic, orthopedic, and dental surgeries, rise demand for modern cardiovascular medical techniques

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/medical-tourism-market





Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region now dominates the market for medical tourism will hold its position during the projected period. The top location for medical tourism in 2019 was Thailand. Thailand's medical tourism industry is driven by an increase in private clinics, a healthy healthcare sector, and decreasing healthcare expenses. The UAE is actively pursuing the development of its healthcare system and becoming one of the top destinations for medical travel.

Key Highlights

The global medical tourism market size is projected to reach USD 47.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 30% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 47.72 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. The cardiovascular treatment segment holds the largest share in the market

The bariatric surgery segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising prevalence of obesity across the globe.

Asia-Pacific leads the medical tourism market.

Key Players

Asian Heart Institute

Apollo Hospitals

Prince Court Medical Center

Gleneagles Hospital

Min-Sheng General Hospital

SamitivejSukhumvit Hospital

Raffles Medical Group

Clemenceau Medical Centre

Bangkok Hospital

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Wooridul Spine Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Anadolu Medical Centre

Asklepios KlinikBarmbek





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-tourism-market/request-sample





Medical Tourism Market: Segmentation

By Treatment

Cosmetic treatment Dental treatment Cardiovascular treatment Orthopaedic treatment Bariatric surgery Fertility treatment Ophthalmic treatment



By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Central and South America and the Caribbean The Middle-East and Africa







TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Medical Tourism Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 The Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

3.6 Technological Overview

3.7 Top Investment Pockets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19

4 Treatment Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 Cosmetic Treatment

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Dental Treatment

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.4 Cardiovascular Treatment

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.5 Orthopedics Treatment

4.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.6 Bariatric Surgery

4.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.7 Fertility Treatment

4.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.8 Ophthalmic Treatment

4.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.9 Other Treatment

4.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 Regional Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 America

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 The U.S.

5.2.1.1.1 By Treatment

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.2.1 By Treatment

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.3.1 By Treatment

5.2.2 Central and South America and Caribbean

5.2.2.1 By Treatment

5.2.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2.1.1 By Treatment

5.2.2.2.2 Argentina

5.2.2.2.2.1 By Treatment

5.2.2.2.3 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

5.2.2.2.3.1 By Treatment

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3.2 Western Europe

5.3.2.1 The U.K.

5.3.2.1.1 By Treatment

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.2.1 By Treatment

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.3.1 By Treatment

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.4.1 By Treatment

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.5.1 By Treatment

5.3.2.6 The Rest of Western Europe

5.3.2.6.1 By Treatment

5.3.3 Eastern Europe

5.3.3.1 By Treatment

5.3.4 The Rest of Europe

5.3.4.1 By Treatment

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.2.1 By Treatment

5.4.3 China

5.4.3.1 By Treatment

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.1 By Treatment

5.4.5 India

5.4.5.1 By Treatment

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.6.1 By Treatment

5.4.5 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.7.1 By Treatment

5.5 The Middle East & Africa

5.5.1 The Middle East

5.5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.1.2.1 By Treatment

5.5.1.3 The UAE

5.5.1.3.1 By Treatment

5.5.1.4 Qatar

5.5.1.4.1 By Treatment

5.5.2 The Africa

5.5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Company Profile

6.1 Asian Heart Institute

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Performance

6.1.3 Recent Developments

6.1.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.2 Apollo Hospitals

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Performance

6.2.3 Recent Developments

6.2.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.3 Prince Court Medical Centre

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Performance

6.3.3 Recent Developments

6.3.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.4 Gleneagles Hospital

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Performance

6.4.3 Recent Developments

6.4.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.5 Min-Sheng General Hospital

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Performance

6.5.3 Recent Developments

6.5.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.6 Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Performance

6.6.3 Recent Developments

6.6.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.7 Clemenceau Medical Centre

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Performance

6.7.3 Recent Developments

6.7.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.8 Bangkok Hospital

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Performance

6.8.3 Recent Developments

6.8.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.9 Bumrungrad International Hospital

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Performance

6.9.3 Recent Developments

6.9.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.10 Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Performance

6.10.3 Recent Developments

6.10.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.11 Wooridul Spine Hospital

6.11.1 Company Overview

6.11.2 Financial Performance

6.11.3 Recent Developments

6.11.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.12 KPJ Healthcare Berhad

6.12.1 Company Overview

6.12.2 Financial Performance

6.12.3 Recent Developments

6.12.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.13 Anadolu Medical Centre

6.13.1 Company Overview

6.13.2 Financial Performance

6.13.3 Recent Developments

6.13.4 Treatment Portfolio

6.14 Asklepios Klinik Barmbek

6.14.1 Company Overview

6.14.2 Financial Performance

6.14.3 Recent Developments

6.14.4 Treatment Portfolio

7 Conclusion & Recommendations

8 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/medical-tourism-market/toc





Recent Developments

In December 2019 , North Korea launched medical tourism, targeting visitors from China

, North Korea launched medical tourism, targeting visitors from China In June 2019 , Clearbridge Health announced the construction of 1500 sq.ft clinic in Hong Kong to cater medical tourists.

, Clearbridge Health announced the construction of 1500 sq.ft clinic in Hong Kong to cater medical tourists. In December 2018, American medical tourism agency PlacidWay launched the first international patient-provider direct chat application in the medical travel industry.





News Media

Asia-Pacific to Grab the Lion’s Share in the Medical Tourism Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Airway Management Devices Market : Information by Product (Supraglottic Devices, Infraglottic Devices), Application (Anesthesia), End-User (Hospital, Homecare), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market : Information by Service Type (Corrective Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance), Service Provider (In-house Maintenance), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Speciality Medical Chairs Market : Information by Product (Examination Chairs, Treatment Chairs), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Facial Rejuvenation Market : Information by Product Type (Botulinum Toxin), Mode of Treatment (Non-Surgical), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market : Information by Product Outlook (Allografts, Synthetic), Application Outlook (Orthopedic Pain Management), and Region- Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com