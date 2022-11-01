ALLWORTH FINANCIAL ACQUIRES CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS-BASED TEAMS FROM JOURNEY ADVISORY GROUP

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the ninth fastest growing Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) in America, announced today that it has acquired the advisory teams and client relationships from Northern Kentucky-based Journey Advisory Group’s Gold River, California, and Temple, Texas, offices. While specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition, Allworth’s 24th in four years, brings an additional $215 million in assets under management (AUM) to Allworth Financial.

“With offices in several regions, we determined that Allworth could seamlessly take on the operational and client management responsibilities of these two locations so that we can continue to focus on delivering a high level of service to our clients in the Midwest,” said Journey Advisory Group CEO, Tyler Lang. “Allworth has deep roots in Sacramento and the Dallas area, and with their national reach, we felt good about the level of service they can provide to our clients, particularly in the areas of estate planning ad tax preparation,” Lang continued.

Allworth Financial, with $14 billion in assets under administration (AUA), clients in all 50 states, and 27 offices encompassing every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, by Scott Hanson and Pat McClain. In 2021, the firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence designation for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

“This is a unique and exciting partnership for both Journey Advisory Group and for us,” said Allworth Financial Co-CEO Scott Hanson. “My fellow CEO Pat McClain and I, along with everyone at Allworth Financial, welcome the new advisory teams from Journey and look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

About Allworth Financial: With its direct and educational approach to advising, $14 billion in AUA, and with offices in every region of the country, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service RIA that specializes in retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

About Journey Advisory Group: Journey Advisory Group (JAG) is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, with a presence in Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, and California. The independent firm’s holistic and personalized service offering includes financial planning, investment management, tax planning, estate planning, retirement planning, insurance planning, and business succession planning. Journey Advisory Group partners with its clients every step of the way and takes the time to genuinely understand what’s important to them. To learn more about Journey Advisory Group, visit https://www.journeyadvisory.group.