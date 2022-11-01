Mobility on Demand Market to Garner $1,694.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobility on demand market generated $552.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download FREE Report Sample (341 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3123

Mobility on Demand Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $552.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $1,694.7 billion CAGR 11.8% No. of Pages in Report 341 Segments covered Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Booking Type, Commute Type, and Region Drivers Proactive government initiatives for smart cities Increase in venture capital and strategic investment Adoption of e-bikes in the sharing fleet supplement Opportunities Advent of eco-friendly electric cab services Adoption of car rental management software Restrains Low rate of internet penetration in developing region Resistance from local transport services

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Moreover, adoption of mobility services by people during the pandemic declined as number of visits to workplaces decreased.

During the pandemic period, public transit ridership and patronage of transportation network companies suffered losses as people stayed at home and embraced the work-from-home culture.

The report segments the global mobility on demand market on the basis of type, vehicle type, propulsion type, booking type, commute type, and region.

Based on type, the sharing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the renting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the buses and rails segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the two-wheelers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the electric and others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3123

On the basis of booking type, the online segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Based on commute type, the intercity segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global mobility on demand market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global mobility on demand market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BMW AG, Aptiv, Car2go NA, LLC, Cabify España S.L.U., Ford Motor Company, Cityscoot, Europcar Mobility Group, Gett, General Motors, Intel Corporation, The Hertz Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, IBM, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.

Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players Strategies - https://bit.ly/3NsJZQr

The report analyzes these key players in the global mobility on demand market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry -

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Research Report 2022-2030

Micromobility Market Research Report 2022-2030

Shared Mobility Market Research Report 2022-2030

Smart Mobility Market Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: