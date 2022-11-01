Jacobs and Accruent Join Forces in New Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Jacobs, the largest provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction management, and commissioning and qualification (C&Q) solutions in the life sciences industry. Headquarters in Dallas, Texas, with a talent force of over 55,000, and offices spanning the globe, Jacobs offers turnkey engineering services that result in streamlined project delivery in a compliant and predictable manner.



“The criticality of engineering documentation in relation to 21CFR Part 11 compliance can’t be overstated,” asserts Director of Managed Services, Jim Kaczur. “This partnership creates effective and traceable document management systems for the life sciences industry by leveraging Accruent’s Meridian with our domain knowledge and world-class managed services.”

As a renowned leader in engineering-managed services, Jacobs has developed proven standards and workflows around document management for enhanced project management. Coupling that with Meridian’s engineering document management software (EDMS) will provide a single source of truth for pharma campus asset management and greater efficiencies with its instant access to critical project documents that are always up-to-date.

Specific client benefits include:

Supporting 21 CFR Part 11 compliance

The delivery of quality products without delay

Faster time to engineering project completion

Global and immediate access to mission-critical documentation

Streamlined project document workflow, delivery, and handover

More efficient asset information management

A decrease in safety incidents and asset downtime

Reducing the cost and effort of validation

“With such a nuanced understanding of the biopharmaceutical companies and the challenges they face, we are thrilled to partner with Jacobs,” states Accruent VP of Global Channels and Alliances Elliot Welsch. “Offering Meridian EDMS will help its pharma customers overcome obstacles, accelerate growth, and ensure safety and quality products.”

About Accruent

Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world’s leading provider of software for unifying the built environment, with solutions spanning workplace management, asset management, and physical and digital applications. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With headquarters in Austin, TX, and Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves over 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide.



About Jacobs

At Jacobs (www.jacobs.com), we’re challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery, and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services, including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery for the government and private sectors.

We’re proud to hold longstanding partnerships with the world’s leading Life Sciences firms. From designing a facility to manufacturing transformative therapies to accelerating the delivery of life-saving products, we help our clients solve their most important challenges.

With more than half a century’s relevant experience to draw upon, this adds up to a total one-stop facility service for our clients.

