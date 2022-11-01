Leadership Development Firm AIIR Consulting Recognized as 2022 Inc. Power Partner and Top 100 Fastest-Growing, Privately-Held Companies on the Philadelphia100® List

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting , a tech-enabled global leadership development firm based in Bala Cynwyd, PA, has been recognized as a Power Partner by Inc., an international recognition featuring companies that have best supported entrepreneurs and helped startups grow. Additionally, for the third consecutive year, the company was ranked as one of the top 100 fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the Philadelphia area, coming in at #31 on the Philadelphia100® list.

Started in 2009 by Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner , AIIR Consulting is a global leadership consulting firm dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of leaders around the world. AIIR offers world-class executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness powered by industry-leading technology and analytics.

The company’s international coaching community provides a unique combination of business experience and advanced business psychology to drive lasting behavioral change. Since the beginning of 2022, the AIIR Global Coaching Alliance has grown to more than 160 coaches around the globe. Add to that its proprietary methodology and technology, and it’s little wonder that AIIR is known among its clients, including CHROs of major companies, for creating development outcomes that are unmatched.

2022 Inc. Power Partner

Inc’s inaugural Power Partner Awards honors 252 B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and startups. All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including coaching and development, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

Top 100 Fastest-Growing, Privately-Held Companies on the Philadelphia100®

Started in 1988 by The Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia and the Wharton SBDC, the Philadelphia100 has recognized some of the region’s finest companies, with the integrity of the process and the resulting list making it one of the most sought-recognitions in the region.

“At AIIR, our mission is to help leaders navigate change and shape a better future, a skillset that is needed now more than ever,” said Kirschner. “We're honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner and to once again be part of the Philadelphia100 — and grateful to our team for their incredible hard work and dedication that got us here. Since day one, we have pushed the boundaries of the coaching and leadership development industries. Our inclusion on these lists is a testament to the outsized impact we create for our clients, our community, and the industry as a whole.”

The two honors are the latest in a string of awards recognizing AIIR’s meteoric growth. In August, and for the fourth year in a row, AIIR Consulting was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list — a prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. AIIR ranked No. 2976 .

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is the premier provider of tech-enabled leadership solutions. Leveraging business psychology, a proprietary methodology, technology, and a global community of expert coaches and consultants, AIIR delivers high-impact solutions that help leaders and organizations navigate their challenges and shape a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn , or learn more at https://www.aiirconsulting.com .



