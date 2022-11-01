Orange County Non-Profit Receives SECU Foundation Grant to Help Address Childhood Hunger

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to TABLE, a non-profit that delivers healthy food and nutrition education to over 800 children each week in Orange County. The funding will help TABLE expand its services as they work to create a community where all children have equitable access to nutritious food.



“TABLE has been making a difference in the lives of children and families in this area since 2008,” said Allan Phillips, SECU senior vice president, Chapel Hill-Pittsboro Street Branch. “We are inspired by their work to ensure children have access to nutritious food and develop healthy eating habits. SECU Foundation is pleased to support their efforts and help raise greater awareness of their valuable services to address childhood hunger.”

“TABLE is so grateful for the support of SECU Foundation’s Mission Development Grant,” said Laura Dille, TABLE director of operations. “Together, our alliance will help TABLE expand our services in rural parts of Orange County, our capacity to serve Spanish-speaking children and families, and ultimately our impact. Because of SECU Foundation, children in our community will have plenty of food and improved health outcomes. We are thankful for the Foundation’s collaborative efforts with TABLE!”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.7 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1558fd6-4f05-4d48-9ba8-e4acd3510876