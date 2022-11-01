Company announcement no. 20 - 22

1 November 2022



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 135,456 34,366,849 25 October 2022 2,879 229.8 661,665 26 October 2022 2,607 244.0 636,177 27 October 2022 4,000 248.3 993,046 28 October 2022 991 243.1 240,960 31 October 2022 3,622 246.5 892,921 Accumulated under the program 149,555 37,791,617

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 513,256 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.27% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

