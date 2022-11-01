Ibotta Welcomes Back Holiday Savings with Third Annual Free Thanksgiving Program

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season of giving is upon us, and for the third year in a row, leading digital rewards platform Ibotta is back with generous deals to make the holiday season a little bit easier on shoppers’ budgets. Starting today, Ibotta’s fan-favorite Thanksgiving campaign is once again offering consumers savings on all the classic Thanksgiving staples, including a free turkey and popular side dishes. With grocery prices up 13.5 percent from last year, this program allows shoppers to combat inflation without having to sacrifice celebrations with family and friends.



“When we first started this program, we were trying to 'do well by doing good,' helping our community as we all dealt with the impact of the pandemic. We've been lucky enough to provide almost 10 million Thanksgiving meals to our community since we began our Free Thanksgiving program," said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. “This year, we know our Savers are dealing with rising prices in an unprecedented way and being more budget-conscious, doing whatever they can to stretch their spending. This program couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re proud to give back to our community by working with our partners to provide more at a time when every meal, and every penny, counts."

In addition to the free turkey, this year’s program features savings on Bob Evans products including Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Cauliflower and Sausage.

“We’re proud to partner with Ibotta on such an important campaign, which comes at a time when people need it most,” said Ciare James, VP of Brand Marketing at Bob Evans Farms. “With inflation driving up food prices even more this year, we understand the struggle of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table, especially as budgets are so tight. By partnering on this campaign, our hope is to bring more joy and less stress into shoppers’ holiday seasons, so the focus can be on sharing meals with the people they love.”

As part of the third annual Thanksgiving campaign, Ibotta is also making a donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, which will help to secure food across their network. This donation will help provide 750,000 meals* for people experiencing food insecurity in America this holiday season. This is an extension of Ibotta’s ongoing partnership with the organization, which has already helped to provide 750,000 meals in 2022 – with the Thanksgiving donation bringing the total to 1.5 million meals this year.

“As we approach a season often associated with food and family, nearly 34 million people, including 9 million children, are facing hunger and continue to feel the devastating impacts of rising food costs,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “And it’s support from partners, like Ibotta, that reminds us that in the fight against hunger, we are not alone. We’re grateful for their contribution and dedication to helping neighbors in need.”

This year’s free Thanksgiving dinner offer can be redeemed at participating retailers nationwide using the Ibotta app from 11/1 - 11/23, while supplies last. To learn more about this year’s Thanksgiving program, including full redemption instructions, click here .

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta, Inc. ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.25 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 45 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Press Contact

LaunchSquad for Ibotta

ibotta@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a4e0b15-abea-400c-809c-250cfcb4ad64