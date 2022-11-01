Trauma Implants Market Is Expected to Generate USD 15.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global trauma implants market garnered $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $15.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17976

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $15.2 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 293 Segments covered Product, Material Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for screw implants and interlocking nail implants, Increase in incidences of extremity fractures, Rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China Increase in adoption of different strategies such as product launch, collaboration, and partnership among the key players in the field of trauma implants Opportunities Rise in research and development activities for developing innovative trauma implants Increase in old age population which are more prone to bone fractures Restraints Side effects of trauma implants such as chances of infection and pain Expensive surgeries for trauma implants

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global trauma implants market, owing to a significant decline in demand for the trauma implants.

The pandemic had disrupted workflows in the health care sector around the world. Hospital and healthcare services were significantly reduced due to social distancing measures taken by governments across many nations to stop the COVID-19 spread.

For instance, 12- month revenue from Zimmer Biomet declined by 12% to around $7 billion in 2020, while orthopedics’ revenue from Johnson & Johnson decreased by 12.2%.

However, the market is witnessed a stable recovery in 2021 and anticipated to show exponential growth in the coming future.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global trauma implants market based on product, material type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the screws segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the bioabsorbable fixators segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material type, the metallic biomaterials segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bioabsorbable materials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17976

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total trauma implants market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global trauma implants market analyzed in the research include Conformis, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Bioretec Ltd, Colson Medical Llc (Acumed), Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical, Inc, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporations, Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global trauma implants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Palliative Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.