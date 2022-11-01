Old Republic Uses Truepic’s Image Authentication Technology for Warranty Inspections

San Diego, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, Inc. (ORIAS), a subsidiary of Old Republic International Corporation, has made its mechanical warranty inspections more efficient by deploying image authentication technology throughout the claims process. Truepic’s image inspection platform, Truepic Vision, helps Old Republic inspect, assess, and process warranty claims in real-time with authenticated digital content to manage its mechanical warranty claims across the United States and Canada. With the dramatic increase in inspection speed, Old Republic is helping customers get on the road faster than ever before.

“The old saying from Ben Franklin that “Time is Money” has never been truer than in today’s climate as everyone finds ways to navigate past the Covid-19 pandemic as well as inflation. Our partnership with Truepic has helped us improve the speed and efficiency of inspections to get our customers’ vehicles repaired and back on the road as quickly as possible. It comes down to providing the best customer experience we can. Working with Truepic helps us do that in the appropriate circumstances,” said Brad Hill, Director of Operations, Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, Inc.

Through the Truepic Vision platform, Old Republic allows auto repair facilities to self-inspect and report warranty claims with authenticated images and videos. Truepic’s technology runs more than 20 real-time authenticity checks on the images and videos to verify their accuracy. Once images and videos are captured, Truepic then sends the digitally verified photos and videos to Old Republic’s Claims team for their review and inspection.

“Using these authenticated images and videos has tremendous potential to drive significant efficiency across the automotive industry. We are delighted to work with Old Republic and look forward to growing with them and bringing this technology to their products and services,” said Craig Stack, Founder and President of Truepic.

About Truepic

Founded in 2015, Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Truepic is the pioneer of secure media provenance through its patented Controlled Capture technology, which empowers viewers to make better-informed decisions through high-integrity photos & videos. The Truepic team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet.

About Old Republic

Since 1974, Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, Inc. (ORIAS) has been a leading provider of services and products in the F&I industry and is recognized as one of the top automotive service contract companies in the nation. ORIAS is a full-service marketing and administrative company specializing in vehicle service contracts (VSC) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP).

ORIAS is a member of the Old Republic International Corporation group of companies, an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management and insurance services for a wide variety of specialized industries. One of the nation’s 50 largest publicly held insurance enterprises, Old Republic International Corporation has consolidated assets of approximately $25.2 billion (as of June 2022). For more information, visit the Old Republic website, www.oldrepublic.com.