BrainGu Welcomes New Director of Events Marketing to Its Revenue Operations Team

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainGu, a software development company focused on empowering innovation and rapid prototyping for customers in highly regulated industries welcomes strategic hire Jenny Martin (née Coppedge) as the company's new Director of Events Marketing.

Martin has planned and executed hundreds of events ranging from conferences and symposiums, trade shows, televised productions, political forums, and special events. She has also led high-profile events involving political dignitaries such as President Obama and U.S. Senators, C-level executives the likes of Steve Case and David Rubenstein, and television personalities such as Hoda Kotb, Chuck Todd, and Chris Matthews.

"For me, the main appeal of joining BrainGu was its unique positioning in the DevSecOps and secure software space," Martin said. "I look forward to helping evangelize our mission and capabilities as BrainGu enters its next exciting chapter."

Martin founded Heritage Event Management in 2014 serving corporation, association, and non-profit clients in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Prior to founding Heritage, she served as Vice President of Events and New Initiatives for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Under her charge, the events department organized and executed over 80 events annually with an accompanying 10,000 attendees per year.

"Having known Jenny for years both at The Chamber and at Heritage, I've had the privilege of witnessing her talents and excellent work first-hand," said Carl Rosenblatt, BrainGu's Vice President of Revenue Operations. "We're thrilled and fortunate to make a strategic hire such as Jenny, and I have no doubt she will help take BrainGu to the next level."

Martin is a graduate of James Madison University and holds a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation.

Who Is BrainGu?

BrainGu is a small business taking the guesswork out of DevSecOps. Our Structsure platform enables our customers to define rapid, adaptable, and secure application delivery by reducing the complexity of their tech stack. With Structsure, BrainGu is freeing customers to focus on their core business. With BrainGu's Structsure platform, "day one" for our clients begins with every tool needed to get the job done.

