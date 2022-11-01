iNDIEFLIX Education Rebrands as iMPACTFUL as Social Impact “Content with a Purpose” Development Expands into Schools, Corporations, and Organizations Worldwide

SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iNDIEFLIX Education has announced an expansion under a new name, iMPACTFUL, (impactful.co), to better encompass their growing social impact work with schools and businesses worldwide. Using the power of film to ignite meaningful conversation and drive lasting change, iMPACTFUL’s film-based programs (now called the Creative Coping Toolkit) are endorsed by psychiatrists, mental health advocates, brain scientists, educators, and business professionals around the world. iNDIEFLIX and iMPACTFUL are both Liquid Media Group companies, committed to delivering independence to independents.



iMPACTFUL creates award-winning social impact programs to create positive action through storytelling, active listening, and conversation. Their award-winning evidenced based, life skill building film programs are rooted in curiosity, empathy and community to foster individual and community wellbeing. ‘Content with a purpose’, some of its original content includes RACE to Be Human, a year long, film program that addresses race and racism and the effects on our mental health as well as how we can all become more comfortable talking about it. LIKE: addresses the role of social media and technology in our lives. The Upstanders teaches how the power of peers and connection can tap the Upstander in all of us, and Nevertheless takes on sexual harassment. Additionally, one of their original school programs that has seen huge success is Angst: a film program that raises awareness about anxiety. Angst is currently available at no cost to Every public school in the state of California.

iMPACTFUL’s CEO, Scilla Andreen, explains how "Our goal is to reimagine learning, normalize talking about mental health and wellness, and guide both individuals and communities to become more reflective and resilient. Our film programs are rooted in curiosity, empathy, and resilience to model and foster community wellbeing. We believe storytelling holds the power to positively impact. It transforms mindsets and advances life skills by feeding curiosity, fostering connection and sharing unique lived experiences.”

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent explained his view on Impactful’s year-long, film program, Angst, “Angst and its accompanying easy-to-use curriculum will help elevate the voices of students who are living with emotional distress, so they will feel heard, validated, and supported.”

iMPACTFUL was able to publish a recent survey conducted by UCSF with data summarizing reactions to the Angst program. 76% of students and educators felt confident that they would know what to do if they were dealing with anxiety, and 67% of educators said that this film is helpful for kids and teens and 70% felt it should be mandatory viewing. Since its launch, iMPACTFUL programs have reached over 2.5 million people in over 90 countries and in 14 languages. Additionally, over 25,000 schools have licensed screenings of iMPACTFUL’S programs have been carried out and more than 300 Fortune 500 companies have secured corporate licenses.

iNDIEFLIX will continue to serve as a streaming platform and home to independent films and filmmakers. To honor this mission, iNDIEFLIX gives voice to the marginalized, feeds cultural curiosities, and builds community throughout their own medium as a streaming service platform. The company as a whole is dedicated to their mission of 'harnessing the power of storytelling to create positive transformation while educating and entertaining audiences.'

