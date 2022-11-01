HODL Hands NFTs Announced

San Francisco, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco, California -

HODL, a cryptocurrency company on the BSC network, has announced the new features of their HODL Hands NFTs. HODL Hands are made up of a range of 10,000 NFTs that have been minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Each HODL Hand has six properties: the stump, palm, wrist, skin, fingers, and background. These NFTs also have six levels of rarity: common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary, and mythical. And not only are these NFTs a piece of art, but they can also be staked through HODL’s DEX to unlock auto-compounding pools with up to 100 percent APY, earn $HODL or $HODLX, and get up to 5 percent more $HODL when buying through PancakeSwap or their DEX with HODL Hands held in their wallet. Other useful features that are in development include exclusive access to play-to-earn gaming, and integration into their Texas HODL poker game.

NFT is a non-fungible token. The term “non-fungible” means that it is unique and different from the other tokens. This means that an NFT is different from the bitcoin, which is fungible and, therefore can be traded for another bitcoin. An NFT can be likened to a trading card, with each specific card being unique and different from the other cards.

HODL Hands is the company’s first NFT range and their goal was to create art that symbolizes the essence of HODL and its community. As such, the HODL Hands collection represents strength, unity, and resistance using the raw form of the clenched fist. The various characteristics of the state of mind of the community members are represented in this iconic 10,000 range of NFTs. More information can be gleaned by checking out the HODL Hands Art Pack.

For investors, they want to point out that HODL Hands are worth holding because they can provide passive income. These NFTs can actually open the door to exclusive earnings for the holders. HODL Hands can provide these earnings through three ways: staking them and earning passive income; unlocking of boosted annual percentage yields (APYs); trading them on the HODL marketplaces. The collection applies a Gaussian curve or normal distribution model with the mythical level of rarity at the extreme ends, followed by legendary, epic, and rare levels as the rarity decreases. In the middle is common-level NFTs.

Earning from the HODL Hands NFTs can be done through: auto-compounding, play-to-earn mini-games; access to original games; poker; and HODL Hands 2. They have been integrated into the Texas HODL poker game for a better experience. And their right-handed set permits holders to mint a third NFT by breeding one right and one left HODL Hand.

For those who are interested in buying HODL Hands, the sale is hosted on HODLtoken.net. There is also a limited edition of 3 Superhero Hands that comes with an impressive prize. All of their NFTs are randomly minted with 3 Mythical Hands available, which are the Ironhand, which is worth $2,500; Spiderhand, which is worth $5,000; and Bathand, which is worth $10,000.

Established in 2021, HODL is a community-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) digital currency project that is based on the Binance Smart Chain #BSC. HODL applies the most advanced mechanism for the BSC ecosystem where people are able to gain $BNB simply by holding $HODL tokens. DeFi projects are software protocols that run on top of a blockchain network, such as Ethereum and Cosmos. Such projects take advantage of the underlying protocol technology, including new enhancements to automate financial services. Investors will simply need to hold HODL tokens in their wallet to earn more BNB rewards. Adam Roberts, HODL CEO, says, “We make passive income easy for anyone, anywhere and anytime. Now we have added more possibilities to earn that are available exclusively to our HODL Hands holders. Those who want to know more about the HODL Hands NFTs can download our NFT deck.”

