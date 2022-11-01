Object Management Group Wins Prestigious Award

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) today announced announced that the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) has selected the winning team for the Lt General Thomas R. Ferguson Systems Engineering Excellence Group Award. That team is OMG’s Space Domain Task Force, the INCOSE Space Systems Working Group, Dassault 3DS, and Orbital Transports, which developed a CubeSat System Reference ModelTM (CSRMTM).

A CubeSat is a low-cost, standardized satellite for secondary payloads often deployed from the International Space Station or ride share opportunities. The CSRM Logical Model, based on OMG’s System Modeling Language (SysML™), will help international academic, commercial, and government organizations and manufacturers lower development costs and increase the quality of CubeSat spacecraft.

Orbital Transports (not an OMG member) downloaded OMG’s CSRM Logical Model to a physical model, and created a CubeSat Ontology Library, Mission Architecture, and a SmallSat Sub-Systems Catalog to build a CubeSat for launch.

“Developing the CubeSat Systems Reference Model resulted from outstanding cooperation among modeling experts from OMG’s Space Domain Task Force and Architecture Board, INCOSE’s Space Systems Working Group, and OMG member Dassault. That Orbital Transports could create a physical model after downloading the beta-model from OMG’s website attests to the openness and continued success of OMG specification standards,” said Steve MacLaird, OMG’s SVP. “When the CubSat launches next March, it will prove that open standards work, and that modeling saves time and money.”

To date, universities and government entities worldwide have been downloading and exploring the benefits of the standard.

Established in 2003, the NDIA Lt General Thomas R. Ferguson Systems Engineering Excellence Group Award honors the memory of Lt Gen Thomas R. Ferguson, Jr., USAF. His leadership embodied the highest ideals in the development and deployment of defense systems.

About OMG

